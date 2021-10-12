Huntingdon Police Reports

Criminal Trespass — Trey D. Mitchell, 28, of Camden was charged with criminal trespassing on Oct. 4 in Huntingdon. According to the report by Sgt. Brad Allen, he responded to a call to a residence on Buena Vista Road regarding a person who was not supposed to be on the property. Upon arrival, Allen found Mitchell at the residence and noted Inv. Joey Hedge had warned Mitchell not to be on the property two days earlier. Mitchell was transported to jail.