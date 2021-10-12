CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntingdon, TN

Huntingdon Police Reports

mckenziebanner.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCriminal Trespass — Trey D. Mitchell, 28, of Camden was charged with criminal trespassing on Oct. 4 in Huntingdon. According to the report by Sgt. Brad Allen, he responded to a call to a residence on Buena Vista Road regarding a person who was not supposed to be on the property. Upon arrival, Allen found Mitchell at the residence and noted Inv. Joey Hedge had warned Mitchell not to be on the property two days earlier. Mitchell was transported to jail.

www.mckenziebanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

House to vote to hold Steve Bannon in contempt for defying subpoena

(CNN) — The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is expected to vote Thursday to hold Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, in criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The action marks a significant...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Huntingdon, TN
City
Camden, TN
State
Missouri State
City
Allred, TN
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige

Comments / 0

Community Policy