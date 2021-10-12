CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conagra's Slim Jim Partners With DogeDrip To Offer Doge-Themed Merchandise

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) brand Slim Jim has launched Doge-themed merchandise on dogedrip.co, a startup founded by members of the online Dogecoin community. "Slim Jim is one of the first CPG brands to engage in the crypto space, with the Spring 2021 auction of our first NFT, Rocket Stick Special Edition, which raised funds for World Central Kitchen," said Sarah Littel, Slim Jim brand lead at Conagra Brands.

