RUGRATS and CHIP CITY Introduce “Angelica’s Sweet & Sassy Surprise” — Debuting On October 18th!

By Jason Price
iconvsicon.com
 8 days ago

I’m so excited to tell you about the bestest collaboration that will debut on Monday, October 18th between Chip City, ooey gooey cookie purveyor, and Rugrats. In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Nickelodeon’s iconic animated series ‘Rugrats’, Chip City has been hard at work crafting an epic tribute — Angelica’s Sweet & Sassy Surprise! This amazing concoction will be available starting October 18th and will rotate throughout the menu at all Chip City locations through Sunday, November 14th.

