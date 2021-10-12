Replanting the Camp Fire burn scar to withstand a changing climate

Tomorrow, October 15th, 2021, a controlled burn is planned at the CAL FIRE/California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Eel River Camp near Redway, California. The controlled burn is intended to encompass approximately 20 acres of grass to maintain the native grass species, reintroduce fire to the ecosystem, and reduce hazardous wildland fuels. CAL FIRE will have multiple firefighting resources on site to conduct the burn. Neighboring volunteer fire departments may also contribute with the effort. Approval for the project has been granted through CAL FIRE Northern Region, which considers resource availability, fuel and weather conditions, and incident activity throughout the north half of the state. CAL FIRE has identified prescribed fire as a key tool to reduce the threat of wildfire. Projects like these help meet the goals of CAL FIRE’s Strategic Plan, which was developed to direct and focus the efforts of the department to better serve the public.

