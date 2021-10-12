‘Broken promise’: Report finds only 24 miles of active Open Streets in NYC
Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC. Just 24 miles of Open Streets were actually active in New York City this summer even though Mayor Bill de Blasio promised to roll out 100 miles of road restricted to car traffic, a new study by the safe street advocacy group Transportation Alternatives revealed.www.brooklynpaper.com
Comments / 0