New York City, NY

‘Broken promise’: Report finds only 24 miles of active Open Streets in NYC

By Kevin Duggan
 8 days ago

Just 24 miles of Open Streets were actually active in New York City this summer even though Mayor Bill de Blasio promised to roll out 100 miles of road restricted to car traffic, a new study by the safe street advocacy group Transportation Alternatives revealed.

