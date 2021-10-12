CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
G20 debt relief push for poor countries falls short, campaigners say

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – A G20 initiative aimed at reducing financial strains on the world’s poorest countries has led to less than a quarter of debt payments being suspended – well below expectations of what the programme would deliver, a debt campaign charity said on Tuesday. The group of major economies...

