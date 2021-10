As the COVID-19 stimulus payments made by the U.S. government begin to wane, the same may occur when it comes to consumer spending. Payment processing software and hardware companies rely on high volumes of transactions and commerce, and Square (SQ) is no different. The fintech firm will release its quarterly print in a few weeks, and investors are on the fence about the outcome. (See Square’s website traffic on TipRanks)

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO