Agriculture

IRS: Drought-Stricken Farmers, Ranchers Have More Time to Replace livestock

By Kathleen Sanford
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently all the Farmers were forced to sell their yearning as there was a doubt of drought this year. As the farmers were forced to sell their live stocks the government is planning on providing them with an additional year along with the reduction of tax for the forced sale as said by the Internal Revenue Service.

Comments / 0

