IRS: Drought-Stricken Farmers, Ranchers Have More Time to Replace livestock

56 Organizations Identified to Assist Producers Impacted by the Pandemic, Natural Disasters and Heirs Property Issues. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced today an investment of $4.7 million to establish partnerships with organizations to provide outreach and technical assistance to historically underserved farmers and ranchers. The partnerships will support participation in Farm Service Agency (FSA) programs, including those that are part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. Fifty-six project proposals, covering all states and territories, are being finalized to assist historically underserved farmers and ranchers in accessing FSA programs. Programs include outreach for pandemic assistance programs, including the signup re-opening of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 (CFAP 2). These proposals will also assist in outreach for FSA’s farm programs, conservation programs, farm loans, county committee elections, disaster programs, the Heirs’ Property Relending Program, heirs’ property succession planning and the Agricultural Marketing Service’s Pandemic Response and Safety Grant program. “Through established relationships with state, tribal and other agricultural organizations, we hope to equip farmers and ranchers with the resources needed to access and participate in FSA’s programs and services,” said Gloria Montaño Greene, Deputy Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation. “These partnerships will provide important technical assistance, outreach and education to producers to participate in FSA programs. They will allow FSA to reach more targeted underserved farmers and ranchers who may be hesitant in going into our offices to apply for services.” Read about the 56 funded projects and organizations on FSA’s cooperative agreements webpage. More Information Today’s announcement builds upon current efforts to increase USDA program participation by historically underserved farmers and ranchers. FSA has actively worked with 10 organizations with existing relationships with USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and Office of Tribal Relations to promote participation in CFAP 2 since May. As a result of this targeted outreach, program participation by historically underrepresented producers has increased by 14% since the program reopened in April 2021. 1400 Independence Ave. SW Washington, DC 20250 Contact: FPAC.BC.Press@usda.gov Farm Service Agency Additionally, NRCS announced on Aug. 25, 2021, its plans to invest $50 million in cooperative agreements to support historically underserved farmers and ranchers, and USDA’s Risk Management Agency announced on July 29, 2021, an investment of nearly $1 million in risk management education projects focused on historically underserved producers.

AGRICULTURE ・ 7 DAYS AGO