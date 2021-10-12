IONQ Stock: Why It Increased Today
The stock price of IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) increased by over 3.6% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) increased by over 3.6% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to researchers from The University of Maryland and IonQ (a leader in trapped-ion quantum computing) publishing results in the journal Nature that show a significant breakthrough in error correction technology for quantum computers.pulse2.com
Comments / 0