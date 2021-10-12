CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IONQ Stock: Why It Increased Today

pulse2.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) increased by over 3.6% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) increased by over 3.6% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to researchers from The University of Maryland and IonQ (a leader in trapped-ion quantum computing) publishing results in the journal Nature that show a significant breakthrough in error correction technology for quantum computers.

pulse2.com

pulse2.com

KAVL Stock Price Increases Over 39%: Details You Should Know

The stock price of Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (NASDAQ: KAVL) increased by over 39% today. These are some details you should know. The stock price of Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (NASDAQ: KAVL) increased by over 39% today. There are no company-specific reports or government filings that appear to be affecting the stock price so there are external factors at play.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

NVAX Stock: Why The Price Substantially Fell Today

The stock price of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by over 23% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by over 23% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to a report by Politico revealing that Novavax was facing major hurdles proving it can manufacture a short that meets the quality standards of regulators. The report was based on 3 anonymous sources with the company.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

TRKA Stock Price Increases Over 25% Pre-Market

Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRKA) has increased by over 25% pre-market today. These are details about the company. Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRKA) has increased by over 25% pre-market today. There are no company-specific reports or government filings that are driving up the stock price so it appears external factors are at play. The rally appears to be driven by investors who are active on social platforms like Discord, Twitter, Facebook, etc.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Healthcare Services Group Dived by 14% Today

With a significant miss on the bottom line in its latest quarter, Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) made for a sickly stock on Wednesday. The shares dived by 14%, even though the quarter was actually a mixed one for the company. So what. Healthcare Services Group's third-quarter results, published Wednesday morning,...
STOCKS
TheConversationAU

What is an ETF? And why is it driving Bitcoin back to record high prices?

The Bitcoin bulls are racing again. A year ago the cryptocurrency was valued at less than US$12,000. Now it has passed the symbolic milestone of US$60,000, nudging the US$63,255 record it reached in mid-April, before its price fell to as low as US$30,000 in July. Bitcoin’s rally over the past month is largely attributed to speculation the US Securities and Exchange Commission is poised to approve an exchange-traded fund, or ETF, based on Bitcoin futures. So what is an ETF, and why does this matter to the value of Bitcoin? How does an ETF work? An exchange-traded fund is an investment fund, comprising...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

SNAP Stock: $85 Price Target From Piper Sandler

The shares of Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) have received a price target of $85 from Piper Sandler. These are the details. The shares of Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) have received a price target of $85 from Piper Sandler. And Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion reiterated an “Overweight” rating on the company shares.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

OXY Stock: $50 Price Target From Truist

The shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) have received a price target of $50 by Truist. These are the details. The shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) have received a price target of $50 by Truist. And Truist analyst Neal Dingmann upgraded Occidental Petroleum to a “Buy” rating from a “Hold” rating while increasing the price target from $35.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

FRSH Stock: $43 Price Target From Morgan Stanley

The shares of Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) received a $43 price target from Morgan Stanley. These are the details. The shares of Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) received a $43 price target from Morgan Stanley. And Morgan Stanley analyst Stan Zlotsky initiated coverage of Freshworks with an “Equal Weight” rating. Zlotsky...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

MQ Stock: $50 Price Target From Citron Research

The shares of Marqeta Inc (NASDAQ: MQ) have received a $50 price target from Citron Research. These are the details. The shares of Marqeta Inc (NASDAQ: MQ) have received a $50 price target from Citron Research. Citron Research compared the setup of Marqeta to DigitalOcean as it has a “best in class product loved by developers” while misunderstood by Wall Street.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

SPCE Stock: Why The Price Fell After Hours Today

The stock price of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) fell over 13% after hours today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) – a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company – fell over 13% after hours today. Investors are responding negatively to Virgin Galactic Holdings announcing that it will now begin its planned enhancement program for VMS Eve and VSS Unity and will conduct the Unity 23 test flight after this work is complete.
INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

Why ChemoCentryx Stock Skyrocketed Today

Shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) soared 96% on Friday after the biopharmaceutical company received Food and Drug Administration approval for its treatment for a rare autoimmune disease. So what. ChemoCentryx's orally administered drug, avacopan, will be sold under the brand name Tavneos. It's designed to help treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a condition...
MARKETS

