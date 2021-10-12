Element Finance, a San Antonio-based Company Raised $30M in Funding for Loaning SaaS Startups
After the pandemic hit the global economy in 2020, it appeared that it will falter the growth of many small to medium-scale startups across the world. However, over a year and a half has passed since then and the momentum is back in the American startup world. A company from San Antonio, Element Finance has raised $30M in the funding round, revealed to media by its CEO John Gallagher.
