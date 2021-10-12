INBX Stock: Why It Substantially Increased Today
The stock price of Inhibrx Inc (NASDAQ: INBX) increased by over 21% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Inhibrx Inc (NASDAQ: INBX) – a biotechnology company with four clinical programs in development and an emerging pre-clinical pipeline – increased by over 21% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to Inhibrx announcing interim results from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of INBRX-101, an optimized recombinant human AAT-Fc fusion protein, in patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, or AATD.pulse2.com
