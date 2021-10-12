INBX Stock: Why It Substantially Increased Today

The stock price of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AVIR) fell by over 65% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AVIR) – a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company – fell by over 65% today. Investors responded negatively to Atea Pharmaceuticals reporting that the global Phase 2 MOONSONG trial evaluating AT-527 in the outpatient setting did not meet the primary endpoint of reduction from baseline in the amount of SARS-CoV-2 virus in patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 compared to placebo in the overall study population, of which approximately two-thirds of patients were low-risk with mild symptoms.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO