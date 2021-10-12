Historic Madison Building Renewed as Boutique Hotel

MADISON - A historic building in Madison is enjoying new life after a more than $20 million restoration. The Eagle Cotton Mill, which had sat vacant since the 1980s, has been transformed into an 85-room Fairfield Inn and Suites and has been open since a ribbon cutting event in July. The three-story, 104,000-square-foot building was at one point listed on Indiana Landmarks' 10 Most Endangered list and Ron Bateman with developer Riverton LLC says the project to restore it comes with much satisfaction.