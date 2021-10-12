CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Death Metal to a Fishing Boat, How Billy Strings Finds Renewal (Part 2 of 2)

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBilly Strings has had his foot on the gas since he was a teenager, bringing his prolific picking to hundreds of shows around the country each year and winning over a throng of devoted fans in the process. His bluegrass bona fides may be obvious from the outset — he’s quick to cite such greats as Bill Monroe, Doc Watson, and the Stanley Brothers as some of his first musical influences, and no honest spectator could deny his talent on the guitar and mandolin — but astute listeners will also note elements of rock, jam bands, and even heavy metal in his performances, especially as Strings bounds around the stage.

