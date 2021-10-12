CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota teacher named Aerospace Educator of the Year

By General Aviation News Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Aviation Hall of Fame (NAHF) has chosen Caroline Little, a Space Foundation teacher liaison, as the 2021 A. Scott Crossfield Educator of the Year. The Crossfield Award, founded in 1986 by NAHF Enshrinee Scott Crossfield, is an annual competition to recognize a teacher for his or her exemplary use of aerospace in their classroom curricula. Crossfield, who was inducted in 1983, was a renowned test pilot, research pilot and aerospace researcher. His tests with pressurized suits led to the development of the space suit.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ucbjournal.com

Two UC teachers named to Educator Advisory Council to help combat student learning loss

NASHVILLE — Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF) announces its inaugural Educator Advisory Council to serve as a consulting body to help determine the best resources to best meet the needs of students across Tennessee. Twenty-one Tennessee educators, including two Upper Cumberland teachers, were selected from 115 applicants to serve on...
EDUCATION
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Teacher Honor Roll | Education Notebook

A Fort Wayne Community Schools teacher whose patience shines through has been nominated for Teacher Honor Roll. Her profile follows. Education: I went to FWCS for K-12. I went to Holland Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Shawnee Middle School and Northrop High School. I then earned a bachelor's degree through Indiana University at IPFW.
FORT WAYNE, IN
holtonrecorder.net

Morris named Outstanding K-12 Art Educator of the Year

Art educator Katie Morris (shown above) of Jackson Heights has been named the Outstanding K-12 Art Educator of the Year for 2021-2022. The Kansas Art Education Association (KAEA) will officially present the award to Morris at its fall conference on Oct. 30 in Wichita. Morris was selected due to her...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS

