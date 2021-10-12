Minnesota teacher named Aerospace Educator of the Year

The National Aviation Hall of Fame (NAHF) has chosen Caroline Little, a Space Foundation teacher liaison, as the 2021 A. Scott Crossfield Educator of the Year. The Crossfield Award, founded in 1986 by NAHF Enshrinee Scott Crossfield, is an annual competition to recognize a teacher for his or her exemplary use of aerospace in their classroom curricula. Crossfield, who was inducted in 1983, was a renowned test pilot, research pilot and aerospace researcher. His tests with pressurized suits led to the development of the space suit.