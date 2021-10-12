CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Le Creuset Just Dropped a Gorgeous New Color and It's Perfect for Fall

By Alex Loh
marthastewart.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLe Creuset is known for their high-quality, long-lasting products. While there's no question that their products perform well, it's also their gorgeous color options that make the brand stand out. Now, Le Creuset is adding another shade to their lineup with the release of the Chambray collection. According to Le...

www.marthastewart.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Deck your halls with Target’s gorgeous new holiday decorations

Target is here to remind us all that the holidays are very, very soon. The retailer’s major home brands (and designers) have just dropped their holiday collections, covering everything from stockings and garlands to candles, advent calendars, snow globes and much, much more. And given the varied design styles of...
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Le Creuset Is Offering Huge Deals on Their Iconic Cookware and Kitchen Essentials — Here Are 5 Things to Snag ASAP

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Every kitchen needs at least one piece of Le Creuset’s iconic cookware. Not only are they stunning to look at, their top-quality construction makes them an absolute dream to cook with. The only problem? This exceptional cookware often comes with a high price tag — but not right now! Le Creuset is currently hosting a sale that includes some of their most popular pieces, which means that now is the perfect time to stock up on essentials for winter cooking. We’re talking a signature casserole dish for more than 40 percent off, a Dutch oven for more than 30 percent off, and tons more amazing deals. Take a look at our top five picks below, and shop the entire sale here while you can.
HOME & GARDEN
lizmarieblog.com

Styling Your Cozy Kitchen with Le Creuset

I am so excited to share with you a cozy tip today that incorporates cookware, decor, and your kitchen! When Wayfair reached out and asked if they could gift me aLe Creuset® Dutch Oven, I did a little happy dance and happily accepted because I have wanted to add aLe Creuset® Dutch oven to my collection of cookware for so long. Growing up my parents and grandparents always cooked with dutch ovens & I dreamed of having one for my own in our farmhouse to create new memories. I am excited about all the cooking, but today I wanted to create a simmer pot to make our house smell cozy to combat all the gloom outside..
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color#Weather#Apple Dutch Baby Pancake#Dutch#Le Creuset Shop#Le Creuset Sauteuse#Signature Set#Eatingwell
Esquire

Check Out Le Creuset's 40% Off Sale on Its Signature Cast Iron Oven

To cook the elusive "perfect" meal, you’ll need kitchenware that is worth every nickel. The higher the price tag, the more indispensable a pan is to the kitchen, especially when buying cast iron cookware for any sort of slow-cooking. No one wants a cheap oven that can’t take all the heat but somehow manages to take all the juice out of meat. That’s why we recommend Le Creuset and its signature piece, the Enameled Cast Iron Sauteuse Oven, for cooking—as well as for gifting.
FOOD & DRINKS
Well+Good

From Casseroles to Apple Crisps, the Le Creuset Dutch Oven Cooks Just About Anything—And It’s 30% Off Right Now

A colorful Le Creuset Dutch oven is a not-so-secretly coveted cookware item of just about every chef. The enameled cast iron pieces are beloved by professionals and amateurs alike thanks to hand-crafted design and heirloom quality. From hardy stews and cold-weather-ready stocks, to dreamy desserts like cobblers and berry crisps, there's not much a Le Creuset Dutch oven can't cook—and now's your chance to score one at 30 percent off the regular price.
FOOD & DRINKS
Apartment Therapy

Le Creuset Just Launched a Cool New Color That Might Be Its Most Stylish Yet

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Le Creuset new color launches are always exciting, especially since they only happen about once a season. The ultimate oven-to-table cookware brand always shows up with eye-catching shades to help you perfect those cooking and hosting skills. Following a super-spicy summer and a Mediterranean-inspired early fall release, Le Creuset just debuted a cool new blue that might be the iconic brand’s most stylish release yet. Meet: Chambray. Inspired by classic blue jeans, this versatile new hue works with almost any decor scheme and feels like a breath of fresh, fall air.
LIFESTYLE
Simplemost

Mountain Dew Has A New Soda Flavor That’s Perfect For Fall

If you’re a Mountain Dew fan who loves the flavors of fall, a new soft drink has recently made it to stores that you’re going to want to try. It’s called Mtn Dew Thrashed Apple, and the brand says it “combines its bold citrus taste with the classic crisp of apple flavor.”
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
MLive.com

Columbus Day savings: deals on Coach Outlet, Amazon, Le Creuset, Macy’s

Columbus day 2021 is Monday, October 11th—spelling fall break for some students, and big savings for some shoppers. With this long weekend comes a slew of irresistible discounts. Here to offer price cuts on everything from clothing to kitchen items, these ongoing sales have everything you need to enjoy autumn. See below for more info on a few of this weekend’s Columbus Day deals.
COLUMBUS TOWNSHIP, MI
Mental_Floss

10 Best Sales to Shop During the Long Weekend From Our Place, Shutterfly, Le Creuset, and More

As we head into the long weekend, it's important to reflect on our collective history and take time to rest, recharge, and self-care. Many popular retailers also use long weekends as an opportunity to host major sales. With Labor Day behind us and Thanksgiving and Black Friday only a month away, this three-day weekend could be a way to get a jump-start on gifts for the family, so you have less stress during the holiday season and more time to enjoy being with your loved ones. We’ve outlined the 10 best sales on bedding, cookware, and tech products that you can shop during this long weekend.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Amazon Took 40% Off Le Creuset's Cast Iron Oven for Holiday Hosting

As the weather cools down and the world reaches a new level of normalcy, odds are you're eager to start hosting holiday parties and family gatherings -- that is, if preparing epic homemade meals hasn't already become your new activity du jour. By now, you may have already outfitted your kitchen with the coolest must-have TikTok gadgets, but if you're looking to up your collection with some tried-and-true classics, Amazon's Le Creuset sales within its huge selection of early holiday deals is just what you need.
SHOPPING
marthastewart.com

Le Creuset Just Launched a Major Sale—and These 10 Deals Would Make Perfect Holiday Gifts

Choosing holiday gifts for your friends and family can be tough. Whether you're shopping for a friend who seems to have everything or a hard-to-please family member, it can be hard to know where to start. But if you have a giftee who loves to cook, there are some presents you just can't go wrong with—and that includes just about anything from Le Creuset.
SHOPPING
In Style

Coach Is Quietly Taking Orders for Its Most Viral Bag in the Most Perfect Fall Colors

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Bags that you can sleep on were all the rage in late 2019, early 2020. As the pandemic hit and most of us were stuck inside, surrounded by nothing but pillows, the hype downed down a bit. Pillow bags just weren't as fun as sleeping on actual pillows, you know? But then Bottega was Bottega, and Coach wasn't far behind. When the brand launched the Pillow Tabby bag, TikTok sold it out instantly.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Thrillist

Get 40% off Le Creuset's Bestselling Dutch Ovens on Amazon Right Now

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. It's easy to let the sticker shock of Le Creuset's Dutch...
SHOPPING
Refinery29

All-Clad & Le Creuset Are Up To 60% Off At Sur La Table

Looking to add some beautiful French-inspired cookware to your kitchen for a fraction of the luxury price? You're in luck: In celebration of Sur La Table's anniversary, select items from brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, and Staub are all up to 60% off for a limited time. From colorful Dutch ovens to essential skillet sets, this sale has it all. (No promo code is required and ground shipping is free on orders of $75 or more.) Whether you're brand new to the art of cooking or you're itching to add a new tool to your kitchen arsenal before Thanksgiving rolls around, this is a timely shopping opp to do just that. Since investing in the right cookware can be an overwhelming decision, we picked out the top five best pieces to score — according to the rave reviewers who swear by them.
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

Just Dropped! These Gorgeous Sweater Pants Are Sure to Sell Out Fast

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The Drop continues bringing the heat when it comes to fabulous fashion! Every season, new trending styles are added to the Amazon-exclusive line, and we just updated our fall wish lists as a result.
APPAREL
marthastewart.com

Baking Essentials from Le Creuset and Staub Are on Sale for Up to 60% During Sur La Table's Anniversary Event

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Sur La Table is hosting a sale in honor of its anniversary, and it's one you won't want to miss. Quality bakeware from trusted brands like Le Creuset and Staub are steeply discounted during this limited-time event. You can score up to 60 percent off favorites, like the Le Creuset Square Bakers, Set of Two ($49.96, surlatable.com), which are versatile enough to make dips and desserts along with main entrées. The Staub 13.5-Inch Oval Baker ($99.96, originally $185, surlatable.com) is also on sale, and it will keep you food moist as it bakes in the oven and warm when you cover with its matching lid when you are getting ready to serve it for your loved ones. Another detail we love about this baker? You can store the dish in the refrigerator afterwards to avoid using excessive storage containers. Ahead, find all of our top picks to shop during the sale.
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

Le Creuset's Baking Dishes Are Essential for Thanksgiving Cooking — and They're 25% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. While many of our cooking and baking tools have a fairly limited life (ahem, that bent whisk that has seen better days), we know that a few of our favorites will be passed down generation after generation.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy