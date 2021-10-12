Family of Robert Durst's first wife demands to be heard at sentencing
LOS ANGELES — For five months, Robert Durst stood trial in a Los Angeles courtroom for one woman's death that was inextricably linked to the disappearance of another. Prosecutors have long argued Durst traveled to the West Coast in 2000 and killed his longtime confidante, Susan Berman, in order to prevent her from helping authorities in New York prove he killed his first wife, Kathie McCormack, two decades earlier. At trial, prosecutors spent days offering evidence that Durst and McCormack's marriage was in shambles, and called witnesses who testified that the young nursing student lived in fear of her husband.www.normantranscript.com
