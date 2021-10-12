CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

Family of Robert Durst's first wife demands to be heard at sentencing

Norman Transcript
 8 days ago

LOS ANGELES — For five months, Robert Durst stood trial in a Los Angeles courtroom for one woman's death that was inextricably linked to the disappearance of another. Prosecutors have long argued Durst traveled to the West Coast in 2000 and killed his longtime confidante, Susan Berman, in order to prevent her from helping authorities in New York prove he killed his first wife, Kathie McCormack, two decades earlier. At trial, prosecutors spent days offering evidence that Durst and McCormack's marriage was in shambles, and called witnesses who testified that the young nursing student lived in fear of her husband.

www.normantranscript.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles County, CA
Society
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California Society
State
California State
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Shropshire Star

Prosecutor seeking to indict Robert Durst over ex-wife’s death

Kathie Durst disappeared in 1982. A New York prosecutor will seek an indictment in the coming weeks against property tycoon Robert Durst over the death of his former wife, Kathie Durst, who disappeared in 1982, sources have said. Westchester district attorney Mimi Rocah has decided to take the case to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
dailyvoice.com

DA In New York To Pursue Charges Against Robert Durst For Missing First Wife

A district attorney in New York will be pursuing charges against convicted killer and real estate heir Robert Durst for the unsolved 1982 of his first wife. Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah is planning to take the case to a grand jury, according to multiple reports, 39-years after Kathleen McCormack Durst suspiciously disappeared near the Connecticut border.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Law & Crime

Real Estate Heir Robert Durst, 78, Sentenced to Spend the Rest of His Life in Prison for Murdering Friend to Cover Up Wife’s Death

Convicted killer Robert Durst was sentenced on Thursday to life in prison without parole for first-degree murder in the 2000 slaying of his close friend Susan Berman. Barring the unlikely result of a successful appeal (though the Durst case is famous for unexpected twists and turns), the ailing 78-year-old subject of HBO’s The Jinx will die in prison.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Abrams
Person
Susan Berman
Person
Robert Durst
The Independent

Grand jury hearing testimony in death of Robert Durst's wife

New York prosecutors have gone to a grand jury as they seek to indict millionaire real estate scion Robert Durst for the death of his former wife, Kathie Durst, who vanished in 1982, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.The grand jury in Westchester County was empaneled last week and has started hearing witness testimony, according to the person, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter and did so on condition of anonymity. The grand jury process is expected to take several weeks.The news was first reported by News 12 in Westchester and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Actor Pleads Guilty to Running $650 Million Hollywood Ponzi Scheme

A low-budget fright flick actor whose most lucrative role was defrauding deep-pocket investors admitted Monday he ran a multimillion-dollar Hollywood Ponzi scheme. Zachary Horwitz, 34, appeared in federal court in downtown Los Angeles and pleaded guilty to a single count of felony securities fraud carrying a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. As part of a plea deal that dropped other wire fraud and identity theft charges carrying decades more prison time, Horwitz admitted he duped wealthy private investors into giving him more than $650 million. Horwitz sat quietly in the courtroom as a federal prosecutor read through the agreement....
LOS ANGELES, CA
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Punishment
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Ex-FBI Agent Says Her Killer Has Been ‘Likely Identified’

A month after the filing of Gabby Petito’s official Missing Persons report, we have more answers surrounding the circumstances of her death. Dr. Blue released the cause of death as manual strangulation, despite the fact that Wyoming law doesn’t force him to disclose any of that information and despite “hackers” hurling threats and harassing him during his press conference. The decision comes after an unusually long waiting period between the autopsy and the Petito family reuniting with their daughter’s remains.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy