COLUMN: Prepare now for Small Business Saturday
As the wild and unpredictable year of 2021 is headed into the holiday season, it can only mean that Small Business Saturday is just around the corner. What is Small Business Saturday you ask? Small Business Saturday was created by American Express in 2010 and has been held annually on the Saturday following Thanksgiving to piggy-back off the Black Friday shopping fever. Surveys have shown 96% of consumers who reported shopping on Small Business Saturday said the day makes them want to shop small all year.www.yoursun.com
