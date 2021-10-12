COLUMN: Prepare now for Small Business Saturday

As the global pandemic rages on, small businesses face both risk and opportunity. While some industries have bounced back strong from the depths of the first wave and have weathered subsequent waves, not all sectors are recovering evenly. Recent application data from Kapitus suggests that the construction, manufacturing and healthcare sectors are rebounding faster and demonstrating greater resiliency than other sectors within the small business economy. Data also indicates that retail and other service providers (hotels, salons, performance venues, etc.) have experienced a weaker recovery as changes in consumer behavior compounded by the changing nature of the virus have created greater uncertainty in these segments of the economy.

