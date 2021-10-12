If you like hiking and you like beer, Washington State is the place to be

Beer hiking is a way of life in Washington. With over 400 breweries in the state and countless hiking trails, opportunities to pair hikes and pints are endless. Seeking saltwater, lake, river, mountain, or desert canyon views? You’ll find it here, not far from the nearest brewery. And since 75 percent of the nation’s hops are grown in Washington’s Yakima Valley, you can expect fresh, hoppy brews statewide. Here are five favorite beer hikes in Washington State.