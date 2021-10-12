CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Boeing orders outpace cancellations

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheila Kahyaoglu, who follows Boeing for Jefferies, joins The Exchange with her analysis of Boeing and what catalysts could boost investor confidence in the company. Halted deliveries of the Boeing Dreamliner are negatively affecting the stock right now, she tells Kelly Evans.

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fudzilla

Boeing 737 boss arrested

According to the US Department of Justice, “he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each count of wire fraud and 10 years in prison on each count of fraud involving aircraft parts in interstate commerce”. A federal grand jury in the Northern District of Texas returned...
ECONOMY
Flight Global.com

Boeing expects US Army order for at least 100 AH-64E Apaches

Boeing expects an order from the US Army for at least 100 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters in the second quarter of 2022. The final count of helicopters is still being negotiated, as is the final dollar amount, says Jesse Farrington, director of Boeing’s attack helicopter programme. Boeing declines to state the proposed price for the contract.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
investing.com

Boeing Stock Edges Higher After Booking 27 Jet Orders in September

Investing.com — Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stock is edging higher, up 0.29% at midday Tuesday, following news of its major program deliveries across its commercial and defense division for the third quarter of 2021. The company booked 27 jet orders in September, reporting net aircraft sales for the eighth month in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Boeing nears 60 freighter orders with 777F deals in September

Boeing has taken freighter orders this year to 59 with an agreement for six more 777Fs in September, and disclosed a repeat order for 737 Max jets from investment firm 777 Partners. The six additional freighters include one for FedEx and five for unidentified customers. They bring the total number...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boeing Dreamliner
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Boeing

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bullish stance on Boeing(NYSE:BA). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

What Are The Investors Doing With Boeing

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Boeing. The overall sentiment shows 50.0% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 50.0%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $97,680 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $1,590,269.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Supplier Novares seeks damages from carmakers over cancelled orders

PARIS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - French auto supplier Novares is claiming tens of millions euros in damages from its customers after a global shortage in semiconductor chips has forced many carmakers to halt production and cancel orders. Novares, which makes plastic components used in one in three vehicles worldwide, is...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Columbian

Boeing workers must be vaccinated

SEATTLE — In an internal message Tuesday, Boeing management told its U.S. employees that with limited exceptions they must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8 or face termination. “Compliance with these requirements is a condition of employment,” states a Boeing internal presentation viewed by the Seattle Times. “Employees who...
SEATTLE, WA
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Can Turn $500 Into $7,500 (Or More)

The stock market continues to chug along, opening up opportunities to cash in. This duo of stocks provides more unique growth opportunities than most. There are few better roads to building wealth over your lifetime than investing in the stock market. The long-term average return for the S&P 500 has been about 11% per year, and that's through depressions and recessions, war and civil unrest.
STOCKS
Best Life

Another Major Airline Is Cutting Flights for the Next 2 Months

If you're planning to travel during the coming months, you're going to need to be prepared for a potentially stressful situation. That's not just because of the typical challenges that go along with moving through airports during the busy holiday season, but also because of the unique set of challenges wrought by COVID and its impact on the workforce. It's all combined to spell trouble for major airlines—and the passengers who depend on them—as carriers have had to eliminate flights from their schedules or face last-minute cancelations. Read on to find out about the latest airline making a significant change.
LIFESTYLE
InvestorPlace

7 Penny Stocks to Buy – While They’re Still Penny Stocks

Putting it simply, penny stocks haven’t been so hot lately. Chalk this up to both the deflating of the meme stock bubble, as well as overall market volatility. Not only have popular names in this category (stocks priced at $5 or less) moved lower. Many once-hot names have tanked to the point where they too have “penny stock status.”
STOCKS
CNBC

United Airlines CEO says to expect higher fares as jet fuel prices rise

United's CEO says he expects to pass higher jet fuel prices on to travelers. The delta variant of Covid-19 hurt United's bottom line in the third quarter. Jet fuel prices are rising to levels not seen since before the Covid pandemic and it's set to drive up airfares, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said Wednesday.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

LianBio to raise up to $345 million in planned IPO at valuation of $1.8 billion

LianBio , a biotech with operations in the U.S. and China, set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday, with plans to offer 20.3 million American Depositary Shares priced at $15 to $17 each. The company would raise $345 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.8 billion, based on the 105.3 million shares expected to be outstanding once the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "LIAN." Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, BofA Securities and Raymond James are underwriting the deal. Proceeds will be used for clinical development and R&D and for general corporate purposes. "We are a global, science-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative medicines for patients with unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on in-licensing assets for Greater China and other Asian markets," the company says in its filing documents. The deal comes as the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 20%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CNBC

CNBC’s Sustainable Future Forum Europe: Industry Response

On Wednesday, CNBC's Sustainable Future Forum focused on the industry's response. It's time to talk targets and check the promises that companies set. Are the goals achievable and what should happen if they're missed?. As we race toward a Sustainable Future, it's vital that we meet the needs of different...
INDUSTRY
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves before the bell: Biogen, Novavax, Netflix, Verizon & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Anthem (ANTM) — The health insurer reported adjusted quarterly profit of $6.79 per share, beating the $6.37 per share consensus estimate from Refinitiv, with revenue also topping forecasts. Anthem also raised its full-year outlook amid higher premiums for its Medicare and Medicaid businesses.
STOCKS
AFP

Bitcoin strikes record high, stocks advance

Bitcoin struck a record high Wednesday, a day after its foray onto Wall Street, as stocks advanced as investors tracked earnings and economic data. The dollar was mixed against its main rivals, while oil prices advanced. Bitcoin soared above $66,000 and nearly hit $67,000 a day after a financial instrument dedicated to the unit made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange. The Bitcoin Strategy ETF, a new exchange-traded fund linked to bitcoin futures rather than directly to the currency, rose nearly five percent in its first day of trading on Tuesday.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy