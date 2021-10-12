CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, MS

Mr. Michael Ray Ballard

By WTOK Staff
WTOK-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Michael Ray Ballard, age 64, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away Sunday, October 10 surrounded by his family. Mr. Ballard started his trucking career at a young age working with his father, who had a mail route. Michael later began his career in the transportation industry and eventually owned his own truck as an owner-operator. Michael lived his life to the fullest and logged over 3,000,000 miles on the road. He worked hard to take care of and provide for his family. He might have missed many milestones with his family, but he knew working hard insured his family was taken care of.

