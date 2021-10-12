Video: Firefighters Battle House Fire on Nicholas Court in Brentwood

At 8:10 am Tuesday, October 12, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District responded to a report of a house on fire on Nicholas Ct in the City of Brentwood. Crews arrived on scene to heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the home which spread to neighboring trees as well as inside the home and eventually into the attic. For safety reasons due to wind, smoke and flames, multiple homes in the court were evacuated with the assistance of Brentwood Police.