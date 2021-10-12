Highlights from Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities Meeting

The Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities (LCBDD) recently met. It began with training from Merakey Behavioral Health Services. Program Director, Garry Mosier, presented information on their newly implemented Dual Diagnosis Treatment Team (DDTT). The DDTT is a recovery-oriented approach to supporting individuals diagnosed with both a persistent mental illness and a developmental disability. The program offers a team approach to service coordination and treatment for individuals who have encountered challenges with more traditional treatment settings. LCBDD looks forward to collaborating with Merakey for services to people with dual diagnosis.