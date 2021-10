It’s almost as if the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys have swapped places in recent seasons. For over 20 years the Patriots served as a measuring stick for the rest of the NFL, bringing out the best in their opponent each week. Now, they’re in a sort of middle ground, not sure whether they can contend or not. The Cowboys are in the opposite position, once a team that flip-flopped between winning and losing records, they seem to have found their stride behind quarterback Dak Prescott, his all-star cast of receivers, and a fiery Dan Quinn defense.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO