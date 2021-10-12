Yamaha Europe Announces Single-Make R7 Cup Race Series In 2022

When Yamaha discontinued the tack-sharp R6 in November, 2020, and followed it up with the all-new YZF-R7 just six months later in May, 2021, devout supersport riders scoffed at the move. After all, the R7 borrowed heavily from the MT-07 naked bike, only adjusting the geometry, frame rigidity, and bodywork in the process. With only 74 horsepower on tap, the R7 was never meant to replace the R6, and Yamaha’s R7 Cup will make that clear in 2022.