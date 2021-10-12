CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
G20 debt relief push for poor countries falls short, campaigners say

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – A G20 initiative aimed at reducing financial strains on the world’s poorest countries has led to less than a quarter of debt payments being suspended – well below expectations of what the programme would deliver, a debt campaign charity said on Tuesday. The group of major economies...

northwestgeorgianews.com

Rich countries fall $10 billion short in climate finance pledges

Rich countries are racing to close a climate-finance shortfall of at least $10 billion, with a handful of European nations planning to increase their pledges this month ahead of crucial talks in Glasgow, Scotland, according to people familiar with the plans. Over a decade ago, developed countries promised to mobilize...
ENVIRONMENT
theedgemarkets.com

Poor countries' debt rose 12% to record $860 bln in 2020 — World Bank

WASHINGTON (Oct 11): The debt burden of the world's low-income countries rose 12% to a record US$860 billion in 2020 as countries responded to the COVID-19 crisis with massive fiscal, monetary, and financial stimulus packages, the World Bank said in a report released Monday. World Bank President David Malpass said...
MARKETS
AFP

Mideast economy recovering but social unrest on the rise: IMF

The Middle East and North Africa are on track for recovery, but rising social unrest and increasing inequities threaten the "fragile" progress of low-income economies, the IMF said on Tuesday. The MENA region, which includes Arab countries and Iran, saw real GDP growth shrink by 3.2 percent in 2020 due to weak oil prices and sweeping lockdowns to halt the spread of the coronavirus. But with rapid vaccination campaigns, especially in oil-rich Gulf nations, the International Monetary Fund predicted gross domestic product growth would rise to 4.1 percent this year, up 0.1 of a percentage point from its last projection in April. "The region is going through recovery in 2021. Since the beginning of the year, we see progress in the economic performance," said Jihad Azour, director for the Middle East and Central Asia at the IMF, adding recovery is not the same in all countries.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

G20 countries to help sustain financial stability in Afghanistan

Rome [Italy], October 13 (ANI): The G20 nations on Tuesday vowed to cooperate with international organizations to maintain financial stability in Afghanistan, the Italian government said. "The functioning of the payment system and the overall financial stability should also be addressed. G20 countries will cooperate with the International Organizations, International...
WORLD
bostonreview.net

How Emerging Markets Hurt Poor Countries

Financial globalization was supposed to spur development. Instead, it transfers money to the global North and exacerbates existing inequalities. It is by now well known that three decades of financial globalization have led to massive increases in income and asset inequalities in the United States and Europe. But in the developing world, the effects of financial globalization have been even worse: along with new inequality and instability, the creation of “emerging markets” to support investment in poor countries has undermined development projects and created a relationship in which poor countries supply financial resources to rich ones. This is exactly the opposite of what was meant to happen. Yet this growing disparity in per capita incomes across the global North and South is not a bug in the system but a result of how global financial markets have been allowed to function.
ECONOMY
IBTimes

Poor Countries Need 'Comprehensive' Debt Relief: World Bank Chief

Debt loads in low-income countries surged 12 percent to a record $860 billion in 2020 amid the pandemic, prompting World Bank President David Malpass to call Monday for a "comprehensive plan" to deal with the issue. "Sustainable debt levels are vital for economic recovery and poverty reduction," he said. Efforts...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

A green lifeline for countries in debt

One of the issues that Larry Elliott lists as a distraction from the looming crisis of developing country debt (The next global economic emergency? Deepening debt in the developing world, 17 October) could in fact be part of the solution. Research I’ve conducted with colleagues at the International Institute for...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

IMF sees economic growth with higher inflation for Mideast

The Middle East is expected to see significant economic growth this year, but also soaring inflation and food prices, as coronavirus vaccines are unevenly rolled out across the region, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday. The lender's new report projects that the region's economies will grow by around 4%, while inflation will reach 17% this year in oil-importing countries. It said the situation is particularly dire in countries already facing severe economic crises, such as Lebanon and Afghanistan The IMF said globally, inflation is rising in part due to pandemic-related supply shortages. Food prices have soared to their...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China's economy stumbles on power crunch, property woes

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China's economy hit its slowest pace of growth in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages and wobbles in the property sector, highlighting the challenge facing policymakers as they seek to prop up a faltering recovery while reining in the real estate sector.
ECONOMY
wkzo.com

Myanmar’s economic woes due to gross mismanagement since coup – U.S. official

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Myanmar’s economic turmoil is due to political instability and mismanagement following a February coup, a U.S. official said on Wednesday after a junta minister blamed the crisis partly on foreign backers of its opponents. The military government’s investment minister attributed Myanmar’s economic troubles to sabotage by opponents...
WORLD
wkzo.com

Japan warns of need for stable currency as weak yen lifts input costs

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will watch currency movements carefully as exchange rate stability was important, a top government official said on Wednesday, in a warning that followed the yen’s slide to a four-year low against the dollar. The dollar climbed as high as 114.585 yen for the first time since...
ECONOMY
Fortune

China isn’t the only economy decoupling from the U.S.

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Since the Trump administration plunged the U.S. and China into a still-unresolved trade war in 2018, political pundits have argued that the two superpowers are entering a great “decoupling,” in which leading industries in each nation grow increasingly isolated from their counterparts in the other.
ECONOMY
740thefan.com

Turkey ratifies Paris climate agreement; last G20 country to do so

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s parliament ratified the Paris climate agreement on Wednesday, making it the last G20 country to do so, after holding off for years due to what it saw as injustices in its responsibilities as part of the agreement. Turkey has been a signatory to the Paris agreement...
ENVIRONMENT

