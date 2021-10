Are you a graduate student seeking to connect with God and other students? Come and join us for a time to worship together as a graduate student community! It's just 30 minutes! Our theme this semester is "My God Promises." We are looking into the Word of God to see the countless promises that God makes and keeps. Join us for music, worship, food and fellowship. You can join us in person in the University Towers auditorium or via Facebook Live (@UTTowers or @AUGSA2020). Hope to see you there!

BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO