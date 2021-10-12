Sean Wotherspoon Adds Fall-Ready Grey And Orange To His adidas Superturf Adventure

Having debuted his work on the silhouette with the help of Disney, Sean Wotherspoon has more plans for the adidas Superturf Adventure. Built atop adiPRENE+ cushioning, the model harkens back to the Three Stripes’ foray throughout the 1990s into the off-road running sneaker segment. TRAXION tread underfoot has been specifically engineered to resist mud and other surfaces, without sacrificing a comfortable, stylish ride. A mesh base across the upper is overlaid with synthetic materials that proffer further functionality while also paying into the unshakeable “dad shoe” trend of the last several years. Reflective detailing throughout the upper also satisfy adidas and Wotherspoon’s function-first design approach. Lastly, “SW”-branded pouches arrive attached atop the laces.