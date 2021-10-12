First Devils Game Advice

Throughout his long career with the New Jersey Devils, Travis Zajac was known as a strong defensive forward who was who you wanted out there on the penalty kill against the opposition’s top unit. Even in his last season with the Devils, before being traded, he averaged 2 minutes and 22 seconds per game on the kill, 35 seconds more than any other forward on the team. If you expand that and look at the previous 3 seasons combined, Zajac was on the PK for NJ for just under 500 minutes of ice time from 2018-2021. The next most among forwards? Blake Coleman, who managed 368 minutes before being dealt to Tampa Bay in February of 2020. The only other forward who was out on the kill for at least 200 minutes across those three seasons was Pavel Zacha, at 333 minutes.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO