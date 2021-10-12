CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

First Devils Game Advice

By bht1717
allaboutthejersey.com
 8 days ago

I’m not sure if this is an appropriate place to post this as this is my first time actually making a post on here, so if that’s the case then I apologize, but I could definitely use some advice:. I’ve been a Devils fan for a while now but have...

www.allaboutthejersey.com

Comments / 0

Related
Blue Seat

Preseason Game 5 Open Thread: Rangers vs Devils

The Rangers are dressing most of their NHL lineup as the preseason enters its final week. The “what to watch for” tonight is Chris Kreider on RW, which is where he is expected to play on the top line. He should be able to fit in on his off wing just fine. The other thing to watch is how Nils Lundkvist, one of two players left in a real battle, does tonight.
NHL
Derrick

Islanders-Devils preseason game canceled due to power outage

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils' preseason game against the New York Islanders was canceled Thursday night due to a power outage in part of Prudential Center. The lights in one area of the arena went out before the start of the game and could not be restored. After consulting with the NHL and the Islanders, it was decided that conditions were unsuitable for both teams and the game was canceled.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood misses game after inconclusive COVID-19 test

New Jersey Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood was unavailable for Thursday's pre-season contest against the New York Islanders due to an inconclusive COVID-19 test. The game was ultimately cancelled due to a power outage at the Prudential Center. In a statement, the Devils said Blackwood's subsequent tests were also inconclusive and...
NHL
FanSided

Bizarre Blackout Cancels New Jersey Devils-New York Islanders Game

The New Jersey Devils were preparing for their final game of the 2021 preseason. They had an interesting lineup, with Alexander Holtz on the fourth line and Dawson Mercer centering the second line. Mackenzie Blackwood was supposed to be in the lineup and he was going to play a minimum of 40 minutes. Well, that is until he just wasn’t.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Georgia State
NHL

Devils Bring Perfect Preseason Record to Manhattan | PRE-GAME STORY

Zacha, McLeod and Bernier among those Devils expected to suit up tonight at Madison Square Garden. Devils look to keep their 4-0-0 preseason record intact tonight at Madison Square Garden when they face the Rangers. You can watch the game on MSG+ or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Read...
NHL
atlanticcitynews.net

Devils, Blackhawks meet for first time in 22 months

Chicago entered this season aiming to take the next step in an extensive rebuilding project. On Friday night, the Blackhawks hope that facing a team in a similar spot will yield better results than Wednesday's opener against a Stanley Cup contender. The Blackhawks continue a three-game road tripFriday by visiting...
NHL
bleachernation.com

Pre-Gamin’: Blackhawks at Devils (6:00 CT) – Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread

The Chicago Blackhawks are coming off a lackluster performance in their season-opening game on Wednesday night as they fell to the Colorado Avalanche in a game that was not as close as the 4-2 score would suggest. Now not every game is going to be against a Stanley Cup-favorite this season and that should be evident tonight as Chicago travels to take on the New Jersey Devils.
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

Gamethread #1: New Jersey Devils vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Welcome to the 2021-22 NHL Regular Season for Our Favorite Team. Welcome to the first Opening Night with fans in two years. May this season go better than the last two. The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Chicago Blackhawks (SBN Blog: Second City Hockey) The Time: 7:00 PM...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Day#First Devils Game Advice#Devils#The Prudential Center
allaboutthejersey.com

New Jersey Devils 2021-22 Season Preview Part 6: The Predictions

The 2021-22 NHL regular season begins for the New Jersey Devils tomorrow. After months of waiting, speculation, offseason activities, transactions, training camp, a little controversy, and a whole lot of discussion among the People Who Matter, it is finally here. The 2021-22 New Jersey Devils season will begin. The Rock will host Chicago. It will be the first of 82 games with the hopes of something better than what the team has shown in the last two seasons.
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

Devils in the Details - 10/15/21: Game No. 1 Edition

The Athletic reports that Prudential Financial is paying the Devils around $2.4 million for helmet sponsorship space per season and that the company and the Devils have agreed to donate the ad space for 13 home games to a Black-owned business in New Jersey. [The Athletic ($)]. Hockey Links. Senators...
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

Someone Will Have to Fill the Zajac PK Role

Throughout his long career with the New Jersey Devils, Travis Zajac was known as a strong defensive forward who was who you wanted out there on the penalty kill against the opposition’s top unit. Even in his last season with the Devils, before being traded, he averaged 2 minutes and 22 seconds per game on the kill, 35 seconds more than any other forward on the team. If you expand that and look at the previous 3 seasons combined, Zajac was on the PK for NJ for just under 500 minutes of ice time from 2018-2021. The next most among forwards? Blake Coleman, who managed 368 minutes before being dealt to Tampa Bay in February of 2020. The only other forward who was out on the kill for at least 200 minutes across those three seasons was Pavel Zacha, at 333 minutes.
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

Jack Hughes delivers in OT as Devils beat Blackhawks 4-3 in season opener

Tell me if you have heard this story before. The New Jersey Devils blow a multi-goal lead on home ice to send a game they were well on their way to winning to overtime. To make matters worse, it happened yet again in a home opener (this time, against the Chicago Blackhawks). It happened in front of a sellout crowd and a fanbase that is hoping that this will be the year where things are finally different. It happened in front of fans that hope this is the year that the Devils put it all together, live up to their potential, and play meaningful games late in the season for a change. It’s a narrative that has become all too familiar in recent seasons for the Devils.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
ourcommunitynow.com

Devils Play First-Ever Game Against Seattle Franchise | PREVIEW

The Devils franchise will face the expansion Seattle Kraken franchise for the first time in both teams' history Tuesday night at Prudential Center. You can watch the game on MSG+ or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

Weekly Metropolitan Division Snapshot: 10/17 - 10/23

The 2021-22 National Hockey League regular season has begun. It is a full 82-game season. The Metropolitan Division is back; Boston and Buffalo are out and Carolina and Columbus have returned. So has the ways of qualifying for the playoffs: finish top three in the division to guarantee a playoff spot. The two teams with the next best records outside of the top three in the Metropolitan and Atlantic Divisions will get in as wild cards. Every game counts now. Therefore, the weekly Metropolitan Division snapshot returns.
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

Game Preview #2: New Jersey Devils vs. Seattle Kraken

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (1-0-0, 2 points) host the Seattle Kraken (1-2-1, 3 points). SBN Blog: Davy Jones Locker Room. The Broadcast: TV - MSG+, ESPN+. RADIO - Devils Hockey Network. The Devils last game. The Devils defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in overtime last Friday night, as...
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

New Jersey Devils Prospect Update: 10/19/21

Welcome to the first week of the 2021-22 New Jersey Devils prospect update! All of the players are already in action with the European based players furthest along. This post will introduce all of the prospects and leagues and provide an update to how they have started the season. It will also include updated NHL Equivalency (NHLe) numbers as provided by Patrick Bacon of Top Down Hockey. Now let’s check in on each prospect.
NHL
ourcommunitynow.com

Mercer Scores First NHL Goal as Devils Defeat Kraken | GAME STORY

Rookie Dawson Mercer picked up his first-career NHL goal in his second-career NHL game to help lift the Devils in a 4-2 victory against the Seattle Kraken Tuesday night at Prudential Center. ALL YOUR POST-GAME INFO WATCH LIVE Watch our LIVE Post-Game Show with Chris Wescott and Matt Loughlin GAME DAY Box Score Advanced Stats In-Game Highlights Photo Gallery POST-GAME VIDEO COMING SOON - Full Highlights The Devils continue their homestand with their first-divisional games against the Washington Capitals this Thursday coming up.
NHL
NHL

Devils Practice Before First Divisional Game vs. Washington | BLOG

The Devils will hold a noon practice at RWJ Barnabas Health Hockey House at Prudential Center ahead of a divsional showdown Thursday against Washington. Center Jack Hughes was not a the team's practice after suffering an injury in Tuesday night's win against Seattle. There was no update on Hughes status. "We'll know more later today," head coach Lindy Ruff said.
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

Cryptid Rivalry Gets Kraken— Devils Take the Historic First Meeting 4-2

Lucky enough for us, the Seattle Kraken were able to get an extra set of hands into their lineup just in time for tonight’s game: Yanni Gourde, who wasn’t expected back for another month following shoulder surgery, but hurried back just in time to contribute to their game against us. Fortunately, he didn’t contribute too much to the scoresheet.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy