CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

StarTech.com launches Bluetooth 5.0 Audio Receiver with NFC

By Brian Fagioli
Beta News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf your stereo receiver or speaker system lacks Bluetooth connectivity, what should you do? Throw your existing stereo gear in the trash and buy something new with the wireless standard? I mean, I suppose you could, but that would be idiotic. Instead, you can simply add Bluetooth with a dongle.

betanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
howtogeek.com

The Best Bluetooth Speakers for Holiday 2021: Audio for Every Occasion

Finding the perfect Bluetooth speaker can be overwhelming due to the staggering amount of options on the market. Cut the laborious part out of your shopping experience and let our top picks guide you through the process. How-To Geek's product recommendations come from the same team of experts that have...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Earbuds Not Staying Put? Try These Buds Designed for Small Ears

No other gadget can compete with a pair of earbuds if you want to stream a good album or playlist when you’re on the move. But unlike wireless headphones, which can cover or sit on top of your ears, even the best wireless earbuds can often have trouble sitting perfectly in your ears. It’s a common problem, especially for people with smaller ear canals, who find themselves constantly adjusting their buds to stay put — and stay comfortable. If you’re looking for the best earbuds for small ears, a number of audio brands are now offering everything from custom-fitting molds and...
ELECTRONICS
cgmagonline.com

Tronsmart Studio Bluetooth Speaker Review

I didn’t know the Tronsmart name before, but now they have my attention. The Tronsmart Studio Bluetooth Speaker offers everything I need. I always crave portable speakers that can handle both vocal clarity and deep bass. Sometimes I’m in the mood for jazz, and sometimes I’m in the mood for some trap music. With this speaker, both genres of music were easily enjoyed.
TV SHOWS
HackerNoon

Bluetooth 5: Differences and Advantages in Bluetooth Glasses

Bluetooth 5 is a radio technology that is used for the Internet or transmission from smartphone to smartphone or even to speakers. The best thing about the new specification is the huge improvement in speed of up to 2 Mbit / s. In addition, there is up to four times the range and there is an800% increase in the transmission capacity for broadcasts. Bluetooth 5 can already do a lot more than its predecessor versions and further developments give hope for even greater improvements. The advantages are the greater range, the faster speed, and the greater transmission capacity.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startech Com#Home Audio#Audio Files#Nfc#Dongle#Wolfson Wm8524 Digital#Dac#Rca#Optical#Near Field Communication
gadgetsin.com

FiiO BTA30 Wireless Bluetooth Transmitter Receiver with HiFi DAC/ DSP

FiiO BTA30 wireless Bluetooth transmitter receiver lets you enjoy a high-quality wireless listening experience from wired devices, and it serves as an external DAC. The Bluetooth transmitter receiver measures 5.51 x 6.26 x 2.24 inches and weighs 115g. With a compact modern design, the Bluetooth adapter fits in any home entertainment setup, and then metallic casing delivers a solid and durable construction.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
nfcw.com

ST launches advisory service for brands looking to adopt NFC

KNOWLEDGE CENTRE: STMicroelectronics has introduced a new service that provides brands with access to the support and guidance they need to easily integrate NFC technology into their products. ST25Connect provides brands with a single point of contact they can use to connect with ST’s technical experts and with a network...
NFL
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Everyone is Buying Up These $99 Samsung Earbuds

Samsung is offering a number of deals on Amazon right now which gives you the chance to score some deep discounts across many of the company’s most popular gadgets. Among the best Samsung deals: $50 off its Galaxy Watch Active smartwatch and it’s popular fast wireless charging stand for just $29. This sale also brings the best-selling Galaxy Buds Plus down to their lowest price ever. Regularly $149+, the new discount brings Samsung’s true wireless earbuds down to just $99 – a $50 discount. Multiple colors are available as part of the deal. Amazon Buy: Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus $99.99 The totally wireless earbuds were...
ELECTRONICS
cepro.com

Arcam AVR5 Immersive Audio AV Receiver

Augmenting its line of home AV receivers, the Harman brand Arcam has introduced tis AVR5 home theater receiver. The AVR5 is designed to complement the company’s other Class A/B receivers—the AVR10, AVR20 and the flagship Class G AVR30. The new Arcam receiver provides 12 channels of immersive audio capabilities, including Dolby Atmos with up mixing from Dolby Surround, as well as DTS:X with up mixing from DTS: Neural:X.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Stop Picking and Choosing Which Electronics To Plug in — Get One of These Wall Outlets with USB Charing Ports, Instead

You don’t have to be bound to your standard two-wall outlets. It’s 2021, we have the technology! With all the tech within your life, your home outlets should fall in line. Wall outlets with USB ports make your wall outlets more efficient by providing dedicated charging ports for your devices that use USB ports leaving outlets available for appliances. There are some wall outlets with USB charging ports that require you to install in your wall and others that are used as “adapters” that plug into your wall outlet but provide you with more powering options. If you plan on using...
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Traveler-Targeted Bluetooth Speakers

The Bose Soundlink Flex speaker is a traveler-focused device from the brand that will provide avid globetrotters with the ability to enjoy their choice of music or audio content from virtually anywhere. The speaker is equipped with a battery that's rated for 12-hours of playback per charge and is outfitted with PositionIQ Technology to ensure the utmost attention to high-quality audio from anywhere. The device can be utilized alongside the Bose Connect app to help users personalize the settings, pair up multiple units and more.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Anker Soundcore Frames Bluetooth glasses totally immerse you in audio—and style

Improve your music-listening experience while staying apprised of what’s going on around you. And do it while wearing the Anker Soundcore Frames Bluetooth glasses. Available in 10 stylish designs, these spectacles have a quick-release system that lets you swap one out for the other. The Pull and Plug switchable design lets you change between them depending on your outfit or occasion. Delivering up to 5.5 hours of playtime, these glasses work with Soundcore’s magnetic charger to fast-charge. That option gives you 1.5 hours of playtime after just 10 minutes of charging. You’ll love the OpenSurround audio with two customized drivers in each arm. And they pair with your connected device for use on phone or video calls. Moreover, you can easily control them using your touch or voice thanks to their compatibility with voice assistants. Finally, they’re IPX4 rated for splash resistance.
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: JBL Just Dropped the Price on These Long-Lasting Earbuds to Under $60

What makes for a great set of earbuds? For us, that means a reliable battery, excellent sound and a good amount of ear comfort. Today, you won’t find a better earbuds deal that checks all the boxes than this sale on JBL’s wireless earbuds. Instead of the regular $100 price tag, the audio brand has discounted its Bluetooth earbuds to only $59.95. Courtesy Amazon Buy: JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless Earbuds $59.95 That translates to a massive 40% off the $99.95 retail value on these top-rated inner-ear headphones. That also means you’ll have a spare $40 to spend on, say, a very, very...
RETAIL
snntv.com

LIVING WITH LUCYD BLUETOOTH SUNGLASSES

Originally Posted On: https://www.lucyd.co/blogs/news/living-with-lucyd-bluetooth-sunglasses. With all the hype and controversy over the new Ray-Ban Stories camera glasses, I’ve given some thought to the utility of the Lucyd Lytes I’ve been using since the beginning of the year. Camera glasses may or may not be in our future, but Lucyd’s affordable and easy-to-use glasses are a part of my everyday routine. Whether I’m simply using them for a Zoom call, listening to an Audible book or climbing Mt. Baker, they help me effortlessly enjoy audio and interact with my mobile device without ever taking it out of my pocket. There is no controversy here, Bluetooth audio glasses are an upgrade to almost any activity and simply replace my earbuds.
LIFESTYLE
geekculture.co

Apple Launches 3rd Gen 2021 Entry Level AirPods With Spatial Audio

Apple has now brought spatial audio across its audio hardware family. With the new third-generation AirPods getting spatial audio, this brings it to parity with the existing AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. Priced at S$269 (US$179) for the new third-generation Apple AirPods, the existing second-gen has been reduced to S$199...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

10 best wireless headphones 2021: Lose yourself in the music with a top-rated pair of noise-cancelling cans

In recent years, wireless earbuds have overtaken wireless headphones to become the dominant product in personal audio. No one wants to lug around a heavy pair of cans when you can slot a couple of un-intrusive buds into your ears instead, right?While wireless earbuds now offer up stellar active noise cancellation (ANC) and battery-boosting charging cases, they just can’t compete with the sound quality, raw power and comfort afforded by over-ear or on-ear models that don’t dig into your poor lugholes.Wireless technology is getting better and better. Thanks to new Bluetooth codecs like aptX adaptive providing an overall lower-latency, lower bit-rate and...
ELECTRONICS
Cheddar News

Apple Unveils New MacBook Pro, AirPods 3 in Virtual Unleashed Event

Apple is unveiling another round of hardware releases through its virtual Unleashed event. Cheddar’s Michelle Castillo joined "Closing Bell" to discuss some of the biggest takeaways, including the return of the MagSafe battery charger for new MacBooks as well as HDMI ports, upgrades for the AirPods 3, and a cheaper subscription Voice Plan for Apple Music. The tech giant said that it will begin taking orders immediately and that customers can expect shipments beginning next week.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy