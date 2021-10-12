Get IndyVolved with IndyHub

INDIANAPOLIS – This year, IndyHub will host IndyVolved 16 on Tuesday, October 12 from 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm at Victory Field. Now in its 16th year, this premier volunteer event features more than 100 local nonprofits and civic organizations showcasing ways for Indianapolis’ young leaders to volunteer, serve on boards and committees, join organizations as ambassadors and ultimately make a difference throughout the city. IndyHub President, Blake Johnson joins Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt to share how Hoosiers can get IndyVolved! Learn more at www.indyhub.org.