FDA eyeing decision on booster shots of Moderna, J&J vaccines

By The Associated Press
Bangor Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — With many Americans who got Pfizer vaccinations already rolling up their sleeves for a booster shot, millions of others who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine wait anxiously to learn when it’s their turn. Federal regulators begin tackling that question this week. On Thursday and Friday,...

Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's When You Can Get a Booster

If you got your COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, you're likely antsy about getting that booster dose to ensure you have optimal protection from the coronavirus. But right now, only a select group of people who got one vaccine—Pfizer—can do so. It's been just two and a half weeks since Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky, MD, endorsed the recommendation to offer the Pfizer booster to certain groups of people in the U.S., but for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients, it probably feels like a lifetime. The development left those who were vaccinated with the other two shots wondering when it will be their turn. And now, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief medical adviser, has given us a clear timeline for authorization of Moderna and Johnson.& Johnson boosters. Read on to find out exactly when you can roll up your sleeves for another dose of those two vaccines.
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
MSNBC

When to expect boosters for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson

With the CDC and FDA now giving the public information on Pfizer Covid vaccine boosters, when can we expect to hear information for those who had the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines? We discuss that with Dr. Kavita Patel.Sept. 25, 2021.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Says You Need a Booster ASAP If You Got This Vaccine

Following weeks of debate over the need for booster shots, an advisory panel for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has now endorsed additional doses of each of the three vaccines available in the country: Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson. So far, more than 8 million people have received a Pfizer booster, which the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized first. Most Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients are still waiting for their boosters to be officially authorized and recommended by these two agencies, but health officials are already warning that—depending on which vaccine you received—getting a booster as soon as you're eligible may be even more pressing.
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, These Are the 3 Reasons to Wait for a Booster

Booster shots are already being administered across the country and hundreds of thousands have either received a third dose already or scheduled an upcoming appointment to get it. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have only authorized additional shots for certain groups of people who received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. The FDA isn't set to consider a Moderna booster dose until Oct. 14. And while you might be able to talk some providers into an additional shot of Moderna, despite them not being authorized to do so, virus experts say there are legitimate reasons why you should wait.
kptv.com

Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients react to booster recommendation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The FDA is expected to authorize the booster of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sometime this week. Last week, the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Advisory Committee voted unanimously to recommend a booster dose for all recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine 18 and older at least two months after their initial shot.
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

CDC: No Unexpected Side Effects Reported With Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

No unexpected patterns of adverse reactions were identified following receipt of a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to findings published in a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. During the period of August 12 to September 19, 2021, a total of 22,191...
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: FDA To Allow Americans To Mix And Match COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Top health leaders are expected to make an announcement pertaining to the mixing and matching of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses. According to the New York Times, the FDA is reportedly planning to allow vaccinated individuals to receive a different COVID-19 vaccine booster dose from the original shot they received. For example, if you got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you would be able to get a booster dose of Pfizer’s vaccine. Government leaders would not recommend one shot over another, and may say that using the same vaccine for the booster dose is preferable. However, the allowing to mix and match...
