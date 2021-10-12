CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Got the Work?℠: Boston Scientific's $1.75B Buy, IBM's Employment Class Action and More

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to “Who Got the Work?℠,” a weekly column that highlights the law firms and lawyers around the country who are being brought in to handle key cases and close major deals for their clients.

Cash Is Not Enough to Win the Law Firm Talent War: The Morning Minute

PANDORA’S BOX - It’s probably about time to update the old saying that “nothing in life is certain but death and taxes.” As the Pandora Papers leak has demonstrated, taxes are actually totally avoidable (if you’ve got the right lawyers), but cyber breaches… not so much. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists’ recent release of information on high-profile politicians and high-net-worth individuals leveraging offshore accounts partially stemmed from the disclosure of confidential client information held by law firms in various countries, according to reports. We’d love to tell you that there’s a foolproof method for protecting your firm from similar leaks. Unfortunately, as Law.com’s Victoria Hudgins reports, it’s not that simple. The threat of a data breach is basically omnipresent, cybersecurity lawyers said, but there are measures firms can take to minimize the risk. The first step, however, is acknowledging that you’re vulnerable to attacks, regardless of the size of your firm. “I think the big firms are doing a good job at putting controls in place, [but] those smaller firms are effectively using their anonymity,” said Mark Sangster, vice president and industry security strategist for detection and response provider eSentire Inc. “They’re in the British Virgin Islands and they figure, ‘No one knows we exist because we have niche clients,’ but criminals are good at this.”
ECONOMY
Law.com

Goodbye Old Employee Handbook: Denise Keyser on How Employers Are Trying to Stave Off Litigation in New Regulatory Climate

COVID-related disputes, restrictive covenant litigation and whistleblower claims are active areas for employment lawyers. Under the Biden administration, the National Labor Relations Board has new enforcement priorities that are pro-employee and pro-union. An uptick in suits involving nonunion employees' rights under the National Labor Relations Act is likely as the...
ECONOMY
pulse2.com

Why Boston Scientific (BSX) Is Buying Baylis Medical For $1.75 Billion

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy Baylis Medical Company for an upfront payment of $1.75 billion. These are the details. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy Baylis Medical...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Boston Scientific Beefs Up Electrophysiology, Structural Heart Portfolio With $1.75B Baylis Deal

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) has agreed to acquire Baylis Medical Company Inc for an upfront payment of $1.75 billion. The acquisition will expand Boston Scientific's electrophysiology and structural heart product portfolios to include the radiofrequency (RF) NRG and VersaCross Transseptal Platforms and family of guidewires, sheaths, and dilators used to support left heart access.
ECONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer Secret Governmental Contracts: “Shift Risk And Maximize Profits”

The novel coronavirus is still making a nightmare out of our lives, and this will continue until the covid 19 pandemics is held under control. Authorities and experts have been telling the world that vaccines are the ones that can slow this down, along with viable treatments. There are a...
INDUSTRY
Law.com

Ed-Tech Giant Taps Seattle General Counsel as It Chases North American Growth

Kornblum's legal department has doubled in size since he came aboard in March. He previously was general counsel at video game companies Improbable and Bungie. India’s Byju, the world’s most valuable educational technology company, this month announced its newest general counsel, Seattle-based Aaron Kornblum, as it accelerates its North American expansion.
BUSINESS
benefitspro.com

Bill to change Social Security COLA, expand payroll tax coming Wednesday

House Ways and Means Social Security Subcommittee Chairman John Larson, D-Conn., plans to introduce Wednesday a new bill called Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust. The bill adopts the Consumer Price Index for the Elderly as the basis of the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), applies the payroll tax to wages above $400,000, and combines the Old-Age and Survivors and Disability Insurance trust funds.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IBM
Law.com

Semiconductor Company Monolithic Power Systems Taps Latham in Trade Secret Suit Against Former Product Marketing Manager

Latham & Watkins filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in California Northern District Court on behalf of analog semiconductor company Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The suit pursues claims against a former Monolithic product marketing manager for the alleged breach of confidentiality and invention assignment agreements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:21-cv-08168, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. v. Tam.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Squire Patton Boggs Litigator and Supply Chain Expert Sarah Rathke on the ‘Mess All Over the System’

Squire Patton Boggs litigation partner Sarah Rathke developed an expertise in supply chain issues as an associate second-chairing trials for many of the firm’s Rust Belt manufacturing clients. It was when Rathke, who is based in Cleveland, was working on what she describes as an “airplane widget” case that she met supply chain consultant Rosemary Coates. “I liked her so much that I realized that she was doing on the operational side what I was doing legally — and then we wrote a book together,” Rathke said when the Lit Daily caught up with her by phone yesterday.
LAW
Law.com

US, Swedish Firms Lead as Nordic IPO Boom Gets Another Billion Dollar Entry

U.S. duo Goodwin Procter and White & Case, and Swedish firm Advokatfirman Vinge are taking lead roles on the listing of Byggfakta Group, a Swedish business intelligence provider, amid a record period for Nordic IPOs. The company’s shares started trading on the Stockholm Nasdaq at 75 Swedish kronor or €4.5,...
STOCKS
Law.com

You Up? As Tech Burnout Grows, Lawyers Struggle to Set Boundaries

Increasingly, lawyers are relying more on text messaging and videoconferencing platforms to communicate with their clients. But without setting clear boundaries and expectations for accessibility, industry observers said these additional collaboration platforms are accelerating the legal industry’s burnout and well-being challenges. To be sure, digital platforms helped many law firms...
TECHNOLOGY
Law.com

Cleary Gottlieb Boosts UK NQ Pay But Lags Behind Rival

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton has raised its newly qualified pay rates for its London associates, but still lags behind some key City rivals as the fight for junior talent continues. The firm has upped its NQ base rate for the first time in two years to £140,000, up from...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Read the Complaint: TIAA Sues Former Connecticut Advisors Over Lost Clients

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Monday filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America against several former wealth management advisors for the company in Connecticut District Court. The complaint alleges the defendants, who moved to TIAA competitor Tidewater Wealth Management, intend to solicit or have solicited TIAA clients in violation of their employment agreement. Counsel for the defendants have not yet appeared.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Law.com

Cross-Border Remote Working Can Raise Larger Problems Than the Wi-Fi Connection

Remote working is all the rage these days, especially among companies looking to attract and retain employees in a competitive job market. Still, the “New Frontier of Cross-Border Remote Work” panel held during Tuesday’s edition of the Association of Corporate Counsel’s (ACC) 2021 virtual annual meeting emphasized that allowing employees to work from anywhere in the world is not without its risks.
MARKETS
TechRepublic

Canon USA hit with a class-action lawsuit claiming it's conning consumers

A federal lawsuit filed in New York against the company argues it is misleading buyers of its "all-in-one" printers by forcing them to purchase new ink cartridges for the devices to work properly. A class-action complaint against Canon USA—the subsidiary of the multinational corporation that is well-known for manufacturing an...
BUSINESS
Law.com

The Future of Office Design Includes Flexibility and Efficiency

The future is now at law offices, as the coronavirus pandemic drastically accelerates two decades of workplace evolution and spurs attorneys to use their space more strategically. While tech firms are widely known for market-leading office advancements, law firms are swiftly adapting. Law firms are increasing their use of artificial...
HOME & GARDEN

