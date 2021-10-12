Pac-12 Media Day

-- I really thought Jayden de Laura's interception just before halftime was going to come back to haunt the Cougars. WSU drives the ball all the way down inside the Oregon State five. With just seconds left, he rolls right and instead of throwing out of the back of the endzone so they can attempt a field goal to end the half, he throws it up for grabs in the endzone and the Beavers come away with an interception. Luckily for them, it didn't. I've been saying for a while, de Laura gives the Cougs the best chance to win. He's just got that "it" factor. He'll still make lots of mistakes and he's a bit of a gambler, so he'll make some bad decisions as well, but he just seems like a winner and that's a huge positive for their offense. He finished the day 32 of 46 for 399 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

