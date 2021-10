Dimitri Van den Bergh battled back from 4-0 down to win his second ProTour title of 2021 with an 8-5 defeat of Adrian Lewis in Tuesday's Players Championship 24 final. Van den Bergh, who averaged over 100 in six of his seven matches on the day, appeared in trouble after losing the first four legs but he went on to claim eight of the next nine legs and scoop the £10,000 title in the first of four Players Championship events forming PDC Super Series 7 this week.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO