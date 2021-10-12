Darrel Williams, Devonta Booker highlight Week 6 waivers

Welcome to the Week 6 edition of Waiver Wired for the 2021 season. Not only are the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, and San Francisco 49ers hitting the beach to commence the beginning of 2021 bye weeks, the waiver wire is ripe with backup runners and FLEX plays to mask your lineup(s) for every injury that has taken place over the last 48 hours. We'll sift through all of them together to ensure every format is covered ahead of the next kick-off.