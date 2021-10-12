CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Covid mistakes were inevitable'

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreg Clark, part of a committee which produced a report into the government's pandemic response, says mistakes at the time were inevitable. A total of 78 deaths have been linked to the Cheltenham Festival and Liverpool's game with Atletico Madrid.

MedicalXpress

More Swedes had COVID jab when they were paid

An international study led by Lund University in Sweden has revealed that a small reward of $24 increased the vaccination rate by 4 percent—from 72 to 76 percent. The study involved 8,286 Swedes, and is published in the journal Science. Around the world, there have been numerous examples of incentives...
Shropshire Star

MP admits Government made mistakes in handling Covid pandemic

A Shropshire Conservative MP has admitted the Government 'could have done better' in the wake of a critical report over the handling of the coronavirus. But Lucy Allan, MP for Telford, said ministers and scientists did their best in a situation which nobody had faced before. She added that previous governments must also accept their share of blame for a long-term failure to plan for future pandemics.
Greg Clark
BBC

Covid: Early failures were stark - lessons must be learnt

The handling of the pandemic by the UK in the early months was, according to a cross-party group of MPs, one of the worst-ever public health failures. Many of the headline findings will be familiar - the criticism of the delay to the first lockdown and the chaotic start to life for NHS Test and Trace.
kurv.com

Why COVID Boosters Weren’t Tweaked To Better Match Variants

(AP) – COVID-19 booster shots are an extra dose of the original vaccine, and some experts wonder why they weren’t updated to better match the delta variant. With the extra-contagious delta now the dominant version of the virus, experts say future mutants likely will be its descendants. Vaccine makers didn’t ask to change the recipe for booster doses, saying the original shots still work against delta. But Pfizer and Moderna are testing tweaked formulas. Scientists say it’s important to learn how the immune system reacts to a subtly different booster in case it’s eventually needed.
The Guardian

Deaths among the double vaccinated: what is behind the Australian statistics?

On Tuesday, there were 356 Covid-19 patients being treated in intensive care wards throughout Australia. Of those, 25 were fully vaccinated. While the data points to the extraordinary efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines in preventing people from becoming severely unwell, being hospitalised and dying, it does raise the question: why do a small number of people become seriously ill and, in rare cases, die, despite being fully vaccinated?
SkySports

Premier League: 68 per cent of players fully vaccinated against Covid-19, 81 per cent have received first dose

The Premier League has said that over two-thirds of its players are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 while over three-quarters have received at least one dose. A statement released on Tuesday said: "The Premier League can confirm today that 81 per cent of players have received at least one Covid-19 vaccination dose with 68 per cent now fully vaccinated.
The Independent

American among six tortured, shot and burned in massacre at Costa Rica cattle and coffee farm

An American cattle and coffee farmer found dead with his five farm hands at a ranch in Costa Rica had been trying to sell his property to return to the United States and be closer to family.Stephen Paul Sandusky, 61, was a United States citizen and Costa Rica resident, according to the US Embassy in the Central American country.The former Florida resident retired to a farm in Llano Bonito de Buenos Aires de Puntarenas, about 40km north of the country’s southern border with Panama.He listed the property for $1.8m in 2019 to return to the US, but the Covid pandemic...
The Guardian

After 30 years in obstetrics, Covid vaccination has made me reassess my advice to pregnant patients

Pregnant women try to do the best for their baby’s health and development, yet, when something is new – such as Covid-19 vaccinations – it can be hard to make decisions for yourself, let alone for your unborn child. In this time of rapidly changing public health announcements, it’s not surprising that some pregnant women are hesitant when it comes to Covid-19 vaccinations.
Rob Adams

There Is a New COVID-19 Vaccine That Shows Better Protection and Fewer Side Effects

By now, we are all familiar with big names such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. In fact, the majority of us got at least one shot of one of the above. Today, Valneva, a French company is making lots of progress with its own COVID-19 vaccine. Unlike the other ones, Valneva's vaccine uses a more traditional technology, not the famous mRNA.
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
The Guardian

Meggitt says US takeover will go ahead despite UK government intervention

The British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt said it was confident its £6.3bn takeover by a US rival would go ahead, after the business secretary, Kwarsi Kwarteng, intervened in the deal over national security concerns. Kwarteng referred the proposed acquisition of Coventry-based Meggitt by Parker-Hannifin to the Competition and Markets Authority on...
Daily Mail

Retail boss James Timpson is praised after announcing all menopausal employees can claim back their prescription costs for HRT

The CEO of retailer Timpson has been praised for offering all his employees the chance to claim back their prescription charges if they're prescribed HRT. James Timpson, 50, from Manchester, whose great-grandfather founded the chain which is best known for shoe repairs and cutting keys, took to Twitter to announce the new scheme for World Menopause Day.
AFP

No room for niceties as Suarez and Liverpool reunite again

Luis Suarez reunites with Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday and for another 90 minutes, a fans' favourite and cherished former club will have to be enemies again. The last time Suarez met Liverpool in Spain was also the first time since he left the club five years earlier in 2014 and it was the Uruguayan who set the tone. He slid in studs up, not for a tackle but a finish, and without a moment's hesitation celebrated, circling around the back of Liverpool's goal, his arms outstretched, grinning. He had scored 82 goals in 133 games for them, won a cup with them, been defended through racism and biting scandals by them, and earned their adoration as one of their greatest ever players.
The Independent

Government ordered to reveal which companies were in ‘VIP lane’ for Covid contracts

Boris Johnson’s government has been ordered to reveal the names of all the companies in a special “VIP lane” for contracts handed out during the Covid crisis.The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has told the health department it must disclose the names of the companies fast-tracked to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) during the pandemic.The government has been accused of cronyism after it emerged that firms linked to the Conservative Party were given access to a High Priority Lane – dubbed the “VIP lane” by campaigners.The ICO said the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) had “failed to comply” with...
