While much of New World is occupied with the PvP faction war, there is a variety of PvE content for players to explore as well. These come in two primary forms: Expeditions and Arenas. Expeditions are essentially dungeons, where a group of up to five players will venture into an instanced scenario to solve puzzles and defeat bosses. Arenas are special environments where a group of players can battle unique bosses for high-quality rewards. The catch is that you can't simply do these activities any time you want. While some Expeditions become available as part of the game's main story quest, you'll normally need some special items, called Tuning Orbs, in order to access Expeditions and Arenas on a regular basis. The game doesn't make it entirely clear how you go about obtaining Tuning Orbs, but thankfully that's what this guide is for. Here's what you need to know to obtain Tuning Orbs for PvE in New World.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO