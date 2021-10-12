OPINION | McHugh David: Quick thoughts on the electric car mileage pilot program
Tucked within the infrastructure bill is an interesting pilot program - but one that does, ultimately, make sense. However, stacking it within a bloated bill that is being steamrolled through congress (and also being held hostage by President Joe Biden and the debt ceiling versus budget fiasco) isn't a good look at all for democrats who have - roughly - $5 trillion on the line between budget and infrastructure spending.www.livingstonparishnews.com
