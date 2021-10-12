University of Delaware Awarded Nearly $230K for Wetlands Project
NEWARK, Del.- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday announced a $228,556 grant to the University of Delaware for a project to improve wetlands restoration. “Wetlands are an important component of the environment for Delaware and the entire mid-Atlantic Region,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Acting Regional Administrator Diana Esher. “This award will help the University of Delaware expand the continuing effort to protect water quality and natural resources.www.wboc.com
