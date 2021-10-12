George Clooney reveals what it was REALLY like working on The Golden Girls - ahead of filming romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise with Julia Roberts in Queensland
George Clooney's rise to the top in Hollywood was certainly not overnight.
On Sunday, the 60-year-old recalled his early acting jobs in an interview with 9Honey.
He said that the start of his career, all he wanted to do was to get acting jobs and work.
One of his early gigs was on the sitcom The Golden Girls with Bea Arthur and Betty White.
He played detective Bobby Hopkins for one episode in 1987, and said of his minor role: 'That was the time of my life, it was so much fun.'
Since then he went on to star in other hit TV shows such as Roseanne and, of course, ER, which made him a huge star after he played Dr. Douglas 'Doug' Ross for seven seasons.
The actor eventually moved on to working on much bigger projects, including O Brother, Where Art Thou?, the Ocean's Eleven films and Burn After Reading.
He also has a slew of awards to his name and ventured in to producing and directing, with his recent film The Tender Bar.
George's next role is in the romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise, which will be filmed in Australia's Whitsundays, in Queensland.
'I'm going to Australia, I go in like 10 days,' he said in anticipation of the trip.
He joked: 'I'm shooting with Julia Roberts, she's an actress, she's an ingénue. You probably haven't heard of her.'
The shoot is scheduled for two months from mid-November, with locations on The Gold Coast and Brisbane.
George and Julia play a divorced couple who travel to Bali to try and stop their daughter - played by Booksmart star Kaitlyn Dever - from getting married.
