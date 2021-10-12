CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Clooney reveals what it was REALLY like working on The Golden Girls - ahead of filming romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise with Julia Roberts in Queensland

By Alisha Buaya
 9 days ago

George Clooney's rise to the top in Hollywood was certainly not overnight.

On Sunday, the 60-year-old recalled his early acting jobs in an interview with 9Honey.

He said that the start of his career, all he wanted to do was to get acting jobs and work.

Reminiscing: George Clooney recalled having the 'time of his life' working on The Golden Girls. The 60-year-old said that the start of his career, all he wanted to do was to get acting jobs and work

One of his early gigs was on the sitcom The Golden Girls with Bea Arthur and Betty White.

He played detective Bobby Hopkins for one episode in 1987, and said of his minor role: 'That was the time of my life, it was so much fun.'

Since then he went on to star in other hit TV shows such as Roseanne and, of course, ER, which made him a huge star after he played Dr. Douglas 'Doug' Ross for seven seasons.

The actor eventually moved on to working on much bigger projects, including O Brother, Where Art Thou?, the Ocean's Eleven films and Burn After Reading.

Guest role: He played detective Bobby Hopkins for one episode in 1987 alongside the sitcom's stars Estelle Getty, Betty White and Rue McClanahan. Pictured together 
Early days: The 60-year-old said of his minor role: 'That was the time of my life, it was so much fun'

He also has a slew of awards to his name and ventured in to producing and directing, with his recent film The Tender Bar.

George's next role is in the romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise, which will be filmed in Australia's Whitsundays, in Queensland.

'I'm going to Australia, I go in like 10 days,' he said in anticipation of the trip.

Roles: Since then he went on to star in other TV shows such as Roseanne and ER, and eventually big films including O Brother, Where Art Thou?, the Ocean's Eleven films and Burn After Reading. Pictured is ER stars Anthony Edwards, George and Eriq La Salle
Hollywood royalty! George's next role is in the romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise, which will be filmed in Australia's Whitsundays, in Queensland. He stars alongside Julia Roberts and jokingly said: 'You probably haven't heard of her'

He joked: 'I'm shooting with Julia Roberts, she's an actress, she's an ingénue. You probably haven't heard of her.'

The shoot is scheduled for two months from mid-November, with locations on The Gold Coast and Brisbane.

George and Julia play a divorced couple who travel to Bali to try and stop their daughter - played by Booksmart star Kaitlyn Dever - from getting married.

Co-star chemistry: George and Julia have previously co-starred in Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve and Money Monster. Pictured is George and Julia with Money Monster director Jodie Foster

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

