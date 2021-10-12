CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SAS Australia winner is 'leaked' just hours before the finale for the second season of the military-style series airs

By Jesse Hyland
 9 days ago

There's only hours until the finale of the explosive second season of SAS Australia airs.

But it appears NRL star Sam Burgess is crowned the winner, according to favourable odds published by Sportsbet.

A source also tells Daily Mail Australia the former Rabbitohs player, 32, is the only star to finish the final selection course.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E3Dpd_0cP0Bu6Y00
Burgess to win: Sam Burgess has been leaked as the SAS Australia winner as the finale for the second season of the military-style series draws near

This means the other four celebrities - Olympian Jana Pittman, track athlete John Steffensen, actor Dan Ewing and tennis legend Mark Philippoussis - will either voluntarily or medically withdraw from the show in the final episode.

Sam has been listed with the most favourable odds on Sportsbet at $1.08.

Steffenson is in second, paying out at $1.17, followed by Pittman at $1.25, Philippoussis at $1.67 and finally Ewing at $2.20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zkYXW_0cP0Bu6Y00
All but certain: The NRL star will be crowned the eventual winner according to favourable odds published by Sportsbet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nk624_0cP0Bu6Y00
Odds:  Betting results for the other four finalists include Steffenson in second at $1.17, followed by Pittman at a $1.25, Philippoussis at a $1.67 and finally Ewing at $2.20

According to the betting site, the winner will be determined by 'contestants on SAS Australia 2021 who complete the whole SAS season and pass final selection by the SAS Forces'.

'(It) will not count exiting contestants. Others may be added,' the disclaimer read.

The site confirmed that because the series is pre-recorded the results 'may be known prior'.

Indeed, Sam has been quite the fan favourite after smashing through most of the challenges set for him and his fellow recruits by Ant Middleton and the directing staff (DS).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTupJ_0cP0Bu6Y00
Confession: Sam also made headlines after confessing to cheating on his ex-wife Phoebe Burgess in a tense interrogation session during episode one

He also made headlines after confessing to cheating on his ex-wife Phoebe Burgess in a tense interrogation session during episode one.

'I don't think I was the greatest husband at times,' he said to the camera. 'I embarrassed my wife. I'd had an affair with a girl, a woman in Melbourne. That's true.

'I was away on tour, and regretfully that happened. Which would have been... it would have been a tough place for Phoebe to be.'

News of the separation came just days after Sam - who shares daughter Poppy, four, and Billy, two, with Phoebe - announced his retirement from all sporting competitions with immediate effect on October 30, 2019, due to a shoulder injury.

Sam said he 'couldn't accept' hearing the decision that he should quit from his surgeon, and so tried to go back and play.

'It was a bit of a knife to the heart,' he explained during the episode. 'I couldn't accept it. I knew two games in I couldn't do my job anymore, so I retired. It was s**t.'

The SAS finale airs Tuesday at 7.30pm on Channel Seven

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VnTcc_0cP0Bu6Y00
End of the line: The SAS finale airs Tuesday at 7.30pm on Channel Seven

