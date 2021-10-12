Job vacancies hit ANOTHER record high of 1.2m last month despite unemployment falling - as wages surge by 5 per cent amid fears labour shortages will fuel inflation chaos

Job vacancies hit another record high of 1.2million last month as post-pandemic labour shortages drove up wages and fuelled inflation fears.

The number of posts available spiked again despite unemployment still being well above the level before Covid struck - although it was down 0.4 percentage points in the quarter to August.

Employment was also up and economic inactivity down - but again they are not back to their previous levels.

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics underline the mismatch between the jobs that employers need filling and what people are willing or able to do as the economy recovers from coronavirus.

The fastest rate of growth in vacancies was seen in transport and storage, up 56 per cent in three months to 18,500. Another 35,100 jobs were available in car and motorbike maintenance.

Average wage rises are thought to be running well above inflation at between 4.1 per cent and 5.6 per cent, even accounting for the warping effects of furlough.

Experts warned that companies are having to compete for staff at a time when they 'are already struggling to cope with the tourniquet of higher energy costs and supply chain problems'.

In contrast the headline CPI rate of inflation was 3.2 per cent in August, although there are fears it will soon top 4 per cent and potentially go much higher.

Annual growth in total pay was 7.2 per cent and for regular pay it was 6 per cent in the latest ONS figures, but the watchdog suggested the figure should be largely disregarded as it has been warped by the effects of the furlough scheme and wider pandemic. The ONS has calculated an 'underlying' figure for regular earnings growth rate of between 4.1 per cent and 5.6 per cent

The number on payrolls also rose by 207,000 in September to its highest ever level of 29.2million

Interest rates speculation mounts as job vacancies soar and wages rise

Britain's jobs market rebound has sparked speculation that policymakers may look to hike interest rates sooner rather than later amid rampant inflation.

The latest official figures show a labour market getting back to rude health, with record numbers of workers on payrolls and wages rising above inflation.

Financial markets have been pricing in an increased chance that the Bank of England will hike rates even before the end of this year to cool inflation, with little in the rosy employment picture to hold it back.

Experts are less convinced that a move to raise rates above the all-time historic low of 0.1% could come as soon as the next meeting in November, but many believe it is just a matter of time.

Economist James Smith at ING said: 'If markets are right, we may only be a matter of weeks away from the first Bank of England rate hike.

'That's undoubtedly bold, but at face value there's little in the latest UK jobs report that will sow any fresh seeds of doubt in the minds of investors.'

Soaring prices of everything from gas and fuel to clothing and groceries has led to concerns among Bank policymakers over a worrying spiral of inflation as the supply chain crisis mounts.

Bank governor Andrew Bailey warned at the weekend over a potentially 'very damaging' period of inflation for British consumers, having previously assured it was only a temporary blip.

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: 'The jobs market has continued to recover from the effects of the coronavirus, with the number of employees on payroll in September now well exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

'Vacancies also reached a new one-month record in September, at nearly 1.2 million, with our latest estimates suggesting that all industries have at least as many jobs on offer now as before the onset of COVID-19.

'The latest earnings continue to show growth on the year, even after taking inflation into account. However, the figures are still being affected by special factors that make it hard to read underlying trends.'

it was the second consecutive month that the three-month average has risen over one million.

Experimental estimates recorded almost 1.2million vacancies last month, another record high.

The recovery in the jobs market saw the rate of unemployment fall further to 4.5 per cent between June and August.

With furlough support coming to a close at the end of last month, the latest figures showed the redundancy rate decreased in the three months to August, to 3.6 per 1,000 employees, which is similar to pre-pandemic levels.

The number on payrolls also rose by 207,000 in September to its highest ever level of 29.2million.

During the pandemic the metric has been viewed as a better indicator of jobs than employment, as the furlough scheme was in place.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: 'As we move to the next stage of our support, it's encouraging to see our Plan for Jobs working – the number of expected redundancies remained very low in September, there are more employees on payrolls than ever before and the unemployment rate has fallen for eight months in a row.

'We remain committed to helping people find great work, with an extra £500million to support hundreds of thousands back into employment and help the lowest paid to progress in their careers.'

Minister for Employment Mims Davies, said: 'Through our national network of Jobcentres, we are connecting local jobseekers to the record number of vacancies out there - matching talent and opportunities across the country - so that people can be ready to take their next step, and secure that future opportunity.'

The IMF now expects Britain to grow by 6.8 per cent in 2021, trimmed slightly from the 7 per cent it predicted in July

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the ONS figures showed the government's plan is 'working'

UK set for fastest growth in G7 but faces inflation risk, says IMF

The UK is still on track to have the fastest growth in the G7 this year - but is exposed to the risk of spiralling inflation.

The IMF now expects Britain to grow by 6.8 per cent in 2021, trimmed slightly from the 7 per cent it predicted in July.

That is ahead of France, which is set to grow 6.3 per cent and the US on 6 per cent - although they sustained a smaller hit from the pandemic.

The UK is also forecast to turn in 5 per cent growth next year, 0.2 per cent higher than previously suggested by the organisation, despite signs of a slowdown over recent months.

However, the latest World Economic Outlook warns there is 'great uncertainty' about the situation, with inflation fears on the rise.

It points to Britain and the US as economies that are particularly vulnerable to a cycle of rising prices.

The IMF report said that problems 'could materialise if pandemic-induced supply-demand mismatches continue longer than expected'.

That would lead to 'more sustained price pressures and rising inflation expectations', forcing 'faster-than-anticipated' rises in interest rates.

Some economists have been urging the Bank of England to act as soon as next month on rates to prevent a price spiral, but the Monetary Policy Committee has so far unanimously rejected the idea. There are concerns in the Cabinet that the stance is 'complacent'.

Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: 'With vacancies hitting 1.1million between July and September, the highest level since records began 20 years ago, it's putting even more pressure on many companies which are already struggling to cope with the tourniquet of higher energy costs and supply chain problems.

'As the labour market tightens again, the fight for staff is increasing, with starting salaries rising at the fastest rate in 24 years.

'Although it signifies that pandemic recovery is continuing and demand is back, businesses can no longer turn on the easy taps of labour from the European Union to ease labour shortages.

'With oil and gas exploration limited as the transition to renewables is stepped up, energy prices look set to stay elevated, with Brent crude rising above $84 a barrel earlier, a three year high.'

A report yesterday found 86,000 jobs have been lost in the UK's nightlife sector since 2019.

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) said the sector accounted for 1.6 percent of GDP in 2019, the equivalent of £36.4billion, and employed 425,000.

But it said there were 'fears that many of the jobs lost to the pandemic in the night-time economy sector will be lost for good' because of closures and lower demand.

Nightclubs and casinos were among the last to reopen when coronavirus restrictions began to be eased in June.

Scotland and Wales are pushing ahead with proof of vaccination records to allow entry into nightclubs but the UK government, which sets health policy in England, has opposed the move.

NTIA chief executive Michael Kill said the moves by the devolved administrations in Edinburgh and Cardiff were 'chaotic'.

'It is the worst possible time to introduce vaccine passports, which will further damage a sector essential to the economic recovery,' he said.

Details of job losses in the industry come as several sectors, including hospitality and catering, complain of severe staff shortages hitting their recovery.