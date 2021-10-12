CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: Love Island star Liberty Poole poses in cutout swimsuit to mark her SECOND big money endorsement deal since leaving show with Skinny Tan weeks after finalising £1million In The Style contract

By Sarah Packer For Mailonline
 9 days ago

Liberty Poole poses in a cutout swimsuit to mark her second big money endorsement deal since quitting Love Island.

The former Islander, 22, has collaborated with beauty brand Skinny Tan – weeks after finalising a £1million contract with online fashion retailer In The Style.

Former Nando's waitress Liberty, who ended her time on Love Island before the final, recently announced she will be competing on the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice, and is preparing to start her training next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3onZrL_0cP0BXzx00
Success: Liberty Poole poses in a cutout swimsuit to mark her second big money endorsement deal since quitting Love Island 

Liberty told MailOnline: 'It's amazing to be partnering with the Skinny Tan team. I love Skinny Tan's amazing natural looking tan and their inclusive message of body positivity and self-worth.

'The fact the products are vegan friendly, cruelty free and filled with skin caring natural ingredients is incredible. We've got some exciting things planned and I can't wait to share them.'

Liberty's Skinny Tan deal comes weeks after she secured a £1million contract with In The Style, calling the collaboration a 'pinch me moment.'

She told her 1.5million Instagram followers: 'I'm going to be bringing you lots of fun content over the coming weeks while also creating my own collection. I want to make sure everything I do is true to me and hopefully makes you all feel more confident In The Style you wear.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CNycR_0cP0BXzx00
'Exciting': The former Islander has collaborated with beauty brand Skinny Tan – weeks after finalising a £1million contract with online fashion retailer In The Style 

Liberty, who was part of the original Love Island line-up, made history when she quit the show a week before the final.

The reality star decided it was time to leave after she split from boyfriend Jake Cornish following a seven-week romance.

Their relationship failed to survive after a clip of Jake saying he doesn't want to 'rip Liberty's clothes off' aired in the villa, and she was left questioning his intentions.

Liberty said she found 'self-love' during her time on the ITV2 show thanks to her close friendship with Kaz Kamwi and everything she discovered about herself while starring on the series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YYkUD_0cP0BXzx00
Past: Liberty, who was part of the original Love Island line-up, made history when she quit the show a week before the final after her relationship with Jake Cornish broke down 

Last week Liberty announced her next challenge will be competing on Dancing On Ice alongside the likes of former S Club 7 singer Rachel Stevens, ex-Strictly professional Brendan Cole, and rugby ace Ben Foden.

The line-up also includes Coronation Stress actress Sally Dynevor, Lorraine presenter Ria Hebden, and Happy Mondays star Bez.

Liberty follows in the footsteps of former Love Island stars Kem Cetinay, Wes Nelson, and Maura Higgins, who have all competed on Dancing On Ice after finding fame in the villa.

She said on Instagram: 'I'm going to be learning to dance... on ice! Wish me luck. So excited to join the show that I've loved watching for years.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=225dzO_0cP0BXzx00
Challenge: Liberty announced she will star in the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice alongside the likes of former S Club 7 singer Rachel Stevens and ex-Strictly professional Brendan Cole

