The right to vote is one of our most foundational rights as Americans — we have the right to be equally and fairly represented. Santa Barbara County is redistricting, which means that we are assessing current supervisorial district boundaries and redrawing all five districts based on the federal 2020 census to account for changes in the county’s population and to comply with the California Fair Maps Act.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO