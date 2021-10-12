United Methodist Campus Center hosts presentation on fighting sex trafficking

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For the first time since their church burned down two years ago, the Sheraden United Methodist Church held a blessing of the animals. Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing The blessing took place at the site of the former church on Chartiers Avenue. Those with the church have said they don’t need a building to continue serving the community. “Between the church burning down and then COVID within in the year, it has been a particularly difficult time for the people of the Sheraden United Methodist Church,” said Reverend Kelly Smith. “But they are loving and care about the people around them so they are here and they are still working and serving.” Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing To go along with the blessing, the church was also accepting donations for the Humane Animal Rescue League.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO