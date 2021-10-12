CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Methodist Campus Center hosts presentation on fighting sex trafficking

By tmnstaff
tigermedianet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn October 7, the United Methodist Campus Center hosted a presentation about speaking out against sex trafficking with Rachel Palmberg, who is the first featured speaking of the Cambridge Lecture Series. Palmberg, who is now working as a full time missionary overseas, shared her experience about her time in Africa, and southeast Asia in working with survivors both in human and sex trafficking.

tigermedianet.com

