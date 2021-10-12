WILMINGTON — Jamie Lynn Odham 44, of Wilmington, NC died unexpectedly on Sunday October 10, 2021 from Complications of Diabetes at her home. Jamie was born in Wilmington on March 11, 1977 the daughter of Robert Lee Odham, Jr. and Brenda Sue Ayers Odham, and graduated from John T. Hoggard High School class of 1995, then attended Cape Fear Community College. She was a CNA in the Emergency Department of New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Robert and Geraldine Odham; and maternal grandparents William and Ruby Ayers.