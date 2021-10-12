CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigerlily Taylor, 27, is drenched in champagne while wearing satin negligee and displaying her missing tooth during birthday celebrations - before wading into an indoor pool

By Rebecca Davison for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

Queen drummer Roger Taylor's daughter Tigerlily Taylor celebrated her 27th birthday in style on Monday when by being drenched in champagne.

Showing she has clearly inherited her rock star father's genes, she threw her arms behind her head as her pals covered her in fizz.

The lingerie model was wearing a bright green neon negligee for the occasion which had a contrasting pink trim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xv6Kt_0cP06bQt00
'Best weekend of my life': Tigerlily Taylor, 27, was drenched in champagne while wearing a satin negligee while celebrating her birthday on Instagram on Monday

Tigerlily, who attended £38,130-a-year Bedales School with Cara Delevingne, then waded, fully clothed, into the indoor swimming pool.

Describing it as the ‘best weekend of my life’, she later treated her pals to a jam session on the drums.

Tigerlily, whose mother is former model Debbie Leng, showed off a gap in her front tooth which she has previously spoken about.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k5O46_0cP06bQt00
Drenched: Tigerlily waded into the pool dressed in her lingerie as she enjoyed her raucous birthday celebrations 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ukPRW_0cP06bQt00
Weekend of wonder: Tigerlily later treated her pals to a jam session on the drums
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nQiAz_0cP06bQt00
Loving life: She seemed pretty pleased with herself as she posed with a glass of wine in hand 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dPnvF_0cP06bQt00
Happy birthday to you! The gap-toothed beauty was delighted when her pals presented her with a birthday cake
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xOgeW_0cP06bQt00
Tigerlily Taylor told ES in 2018: 'I have a missing front tooth and I post pictures of it missing when I'm hungover. I'm having another one put in but it's quite funny...'

She told ES in 2018: 'I have a missing front tooth and I post pictures of it missing when I'm hungover. I'm having another one put in but it's quite funny...'

The model also confessed that she was 'very self-conscious' growing up due to her “traumatic” bouts of eczema, but was on a mission to empower young girls by writing about body positivity.

She explained: 'In the way that social media can be so detrimental to young people, at the same time there is a positive aspect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EeOBC_0cP06bQt00
Loving life: Showing she has clearly inherited her rock star father's genes, she threw her arms behind her head as her pals covered her in fizz
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xdbjq_0cP06bQt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PFADM_0cP06bQt00
Stunning: The lingerie model was wearing a bright green neon negligee for the occasion which had a contrasting pink trim
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ey2Mi_0cP06bQt00
Time of her life: The model showed off her phenomenal figure in lingerie as she frolicked by an indoor pool 

'People can share their experiences openly. You have to remember that some people spend hours editing themselves and putting it on Instagram.

'Mine is such a mess. Whenever I look at other models I’m like "why does mine not look all glossy like that?" But I like it. It’s funny.'

Tigerlily is also known for her love of partying, and previously upset neighbours with her raucous antics.

Back in 2019, the Daily Mail's Richard Eden reported that the residents of one fashionable West London enclave weren't impressed by Tigerlily's arrival to the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07u6KI_0cP06bQt00
Fun with friends: Tigerlily seemed in great spirits as she partied alongside all her pals, who were swigging from champagne bottles 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Fshu_0cP06bQt00
Lining their stomachs: The girls were sure not to drink on an empty stomach so treated themselves to a carton of ice cream 

The fashion darling revealed her neighbours complained about her trying to follow in her father's celebrated footsteps by playing the drums.

She said: 'I started learning to play the drums, but then my neighbours complained about the noise, so I had to stop. I used to have drums in my garage.'

She added of her trendy neighbourhood: 'I live in Ladbroke Grove, but I don’t know if it’s cool any more — I’m a bit sick of it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ojlD_0cP06bQt00
The calm before the storm: She looked incredible as she posed in her ensemble before getting a soaking

