This Michigan Food Festival Is The Best In The State

Food festivals are a way for you to get out and enjoy a little taste of the food you don't usually go for.

Each state offers plenty of food festivals but narrowing down which ones you absolutely need to attend can be difficult. Luckily, Eat This, Not That! set out to find the best food festivals each state has to offer.

Here is what the report says about various food festivals offered around the U.S.:

"Food festivals are a great American pastime. The large festivals often focus on one type of food, or a specific theme like oysters or food and wine. Food festivals also allow visitors to get a real sense of the culinary scene in various parts of the country by trying dishes from renowned chefs or local icons, often for a set price at entry."

So, what is Michigan's best food festival?

Blueberry Festival in Marquette.

Here is what the report has to say about the Blueberry Festival:

"The Blueberry Festival, in downtown Marquette in late July, is a bustling festival where all things blue is the star. There are over 60 food and art vendors at the festival. Local restaurants get in on the game by making blueberry specials like blueberry pizza and blueberry beer."

