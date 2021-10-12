CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans OL coach: Dillon Radunz is next man up on O-line

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
After a shaky start to his career that saw him fail to land a starting role out of training camp, it appears that things are getting better for Tennessee Titans 2021 second-round pick and offensive lineman, Dillon Radunz.

Titans offensive line coach, Keith Carter, says that Radunz, who has only dressed for two of five games and has yet to play a snap on offense this season, is the next man up on the offensive line. Carter also notes that Radunz has been seeing practice reps at both guard and tackle spots.

Carter’s statement contradicts the Titans’ actions in Week 5, as Corey Levin got the nod over Radunz when Rodger Saffold went down to injury.

However, Carter says that was a result of Levin seeing more practice reps at left guard during the week.

Thanks to his versatility, Radunz will have multiple spots in which he can fill-in should the Titans continue to see their offensive linemen miss snaps weekly because of injuries.

As far as grabbing a starting spot is concerned, barring injury his best chance will be at right tackle, since that is really the only semi-vulnerable spot upfront; although, David Quessenberry has played well enough.

It’ll be interesting to see if Radunz is indeed the first man off the bench should the Titans have an injury on the offensive line on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills.

Tennessee State
Rodger Saffold
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

