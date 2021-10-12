CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actress Jane Kaczmarek talks about her new film ‘Killing Eleanor’

By Monica Cooper, Sam Rubin
KTLA
KTLA
 8 days ago

Jane Kaczmarek shared that she recently moved to New York City to be close to her daughter, who just started college. She said their relationship grew a lot during the pandemic. She also shared details about her character in the film “Killing Eleanor” and talked about playing the mother of a drug addict.

“Killing Eleanor” is available now on video on demand.

This segment was aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 12, 2021.

