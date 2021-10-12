Actress Jane Kaczmarek talks about her new film ‘Killing Eleanor’
Jane Kaczmarek shared that she recently moved to New York City to be close to her daughter, who just started college. She said their relationship grew a lot during the pandemic. She also shared details about her character in the film “Killing Eleanor” and talked about playing the mother of a drug addict.
“Killing Eleanor” is available now on video on demand.
This segment was aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 12, 2021.
